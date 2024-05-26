Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa update; Ranveer Singh's priceless reaction to Deepika Padukone's new PICS

Gear up for the exciting list of all the top news that buzzed throughout this week as we enter the last Sunday of May 2024.

From Pinkvilla sharing an exclusive update on Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa to Ranveer Singh reacting to Deepika Padukone's new pictures; check out the list of important news below.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Exclusive update on Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa

Pinkvilla learned that Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif is back on track. "The film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders – from the producers to writers and director. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project,” revealed a source close to the development.

2. Ranveer Singh's priceless reaction to Deepika Padukone's recent pictures

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh shared pictures of his wife and mom-to-be, Deepika Padukone flaunting an adorable yellow dress. In the first picture, Ranveer called Deepika his sunshine. In the second picture, Singh can be seen gushing over his lady love as he wrote, "Uff, Kya Karun Mai, Marr Jau?' For the third picture, Ranveer is setting major couple goals as he protects his love from the evil eye, mentioning, 'Buri Nazar Wale Tera Mooh Kala."

3. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcome their first child, a baby boy

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle to announce the arrival of their ‘beloved son’ whom they named, Vedavid. The note on the picture read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami & Aditya.”

4. Sanjay Dutt exits Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Sanjay Dutt has exited Akshay Kumar's adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle due to health issues. A source close to the development revealed to us that the actor had shot for the film for only one day in Madh Island.

Even though several reports have claimed that he shot for 15 days, in reality, it was just a day of filming. The source also disclosed that his character had a lot of action in the movie, so he decided to walk out, considering his health issues.

5. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash will be held from May 28 to May 30. The Ambani family will host around 800 guests on a luxury cruise covering a distance of 4380 km in three days and depart from Italy to southern France.

6. Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light wins Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024. On May 25, the international film festival concluded with Indians bringing home the second-highest award of the festival. Making an official announcement of the same, the X handle of Festival de Cannes penned, “Le Grand Prix est attribué à ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT de PAYAL KAPADIA. The Jury Prize goes to ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT by PAYAL KAPADIA.” (sic)

7. Preity Zinta and Aditi Rao Hydari make stunning Cannes 2024 appearances

Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta and Aditi Rao Hydari recently made heads turn with their striking appearances at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Veer-Zaraa actress chose a sparkling white dress for the day one look and wore a pink glittery saree the second day. On the other hand, the Heeramandi star chose a gorgeous white and black gown. Their outfits were surely one of a kind and received a lot of love on social media.

