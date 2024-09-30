Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Priyanka Chopra attends Citadel: Honey Bunny London screening with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Alia Bhatt marks her debut at Paris Fashion Week and more

This past week has been a busy one in showbiz. While actors Alia Bhatt made heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week, Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening in London. Ranveer Singh also made his first public appearance after becoming a father and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 42nd birthday. Shah Rukh Khan also made a dapper exit from Mumbai airport as he returned from Abu Dhabi.

Here are the top 8 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Priyanka Chopra attends Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening in London

Priyanka Chopra was present at the special screening of the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny (India) and Citadel: Diana (Italy) in London along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They were joined by Matilda De Angelis who will headline the Italian version of the show. Samantha and Varun Dhawan starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 7. It also features Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem.

2. Alia Bhatt makes Paris Fashion Week debut

Last week, Alia Bhatt made her fans and family proud when she walked the runway of Paris Fashion Week for the first time. She stunned in a metallic silver breastplate paired with black flared panted, designed by Gaurav Gupta. Alia was seen at the ramp alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aja Naomi King, Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Luma Grothe, and more. Sonam Kapoor also attended a designer’s show at the coveted event.

Advertisement

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King to be announced on superstar's birthday?

After talking about his upcoming movie, King, with Suhana Khan on multiple occasions, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make an official announcement of the same on his birthday i.e. November 2, 2024, reported Mid-Day. The publication also stated that Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the Sujoy Ghosh film. The first shooting schedule is set to begin in January.

4. Ranveer Singh interacts with paps during event, says 'Baap bann gaya re'

After welcoming his daughter with Deepika Padukone earlier this month, Ranveer Singh has been away from the limelight. But he finally made a public appearance and even engaged in a fun banter with the paparazzi. The Padmaavat actor happily old shutterbugs, “Baap bann gaya re (I have become a father).”

5. Alia Bhatt drops a lovely post for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Advertisement

On September 28, 2024, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 42nd birthday. To make her husband feel special, Alia Bhatt dropped cute photos with him and their daughter Raha Kapoor. “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug & you make life feel like one. Happy birthday baby,” the Alpha actress wrote in the caption.

6. Laapataa Ladies gets selected as India’s official entry to Oscars 2025

One of the biggest news of the week was Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies being selected as India’s official entry to Oscars 2025 (97th Academy Awards). The comedy-drama left behind 29 films, including Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Malayalam National Award winner Aattam, Cannes Film Festival winner All We Imagine As Light, Tamil film Maharaja, Telugu titles Kalki 2898 AD, and Hanu-Man, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Yami Gautam’s Article 370, among others.

7. The Housefull 5 team continues to shoot in Spain and France amid storm

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the team of Housefull 5 is currently shooting on a cruise which is somewhere in the middle of Spain and France. “Though the sea conditions are rough with a lot of wind leading to water sickness for crew members and even actors, the team is continuing to shoot in high spirits,” the insider informed.

Advertisement

8. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser unveiled

On September 27, the teaser of the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan, was released. The audience was also to see a peek of Aaryan's Rooh Baba prepping for an epic face-off with Balan’s Manjulika. The Anees Bazmee directorial will be locking horns with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, as both films will release theatrically on Diwali, 2024.

Bonus news: Shah Rukh Khan was spotted returning to Mumbai from Abu Dhabi. New mom Deepika Padukone dropped a picture depicting their sibling bond with sister Anisha.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: King: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s next to be announced on superstar's birthday? Here’s what we know