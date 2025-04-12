Bollywood Newswrap, April 11: Priyanka Chopra joins Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4; Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar is proud as her film Homebound goes to Cannes 2025

There's barely a dull day in Tinsel Town. Yet again, April 11, 2025, was filled with major updates from the industry. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Hrithik Roshan in his directorial debut film, Krrish 4. Janhvi Kapoor's BF, Shikhar Pahariya, expresses pride as her film Homebound goes to Cannes 2025.

Here are some big headlines from April 11, 2025:

1. Priyanka Chopra joins Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be playing the female lead in Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut film, Krrish 4. A reliable source informed us, "Hrithik and Priyanka are a successful pair and have an excellent work relationship. It was more of a no-brainer for PC to come on board Krrish 4, as the story continues the journey of characters from Koi Mil Gaya to Krrish, Krrish 3, and now the fourth installment."

2. Shikhar Pahariya is proud of Janhvi Kapoor as her film Homebound goes to Cannes 2025

Earlier, it was officially announced that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's film, Homebound, had been selected for the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Expressing how proud he is of his ladylove, Shikhar Pahariya took to social media and penned, "She put her soul on screen, and now it's headed to Cannes. Proud is an understatement. @janhvikapoor (red heart emoji)."

3. Akshay Kumar reacts to Jaya Bachchan's remark for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

During a promotional event for Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar reacted to Jaya Bachchan's remark on his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The actor stated, “Agar unhone kaha hai to phir sahi hoga mujhe nahi pata. Agar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, ek aisi film banake maine koi galat kaam kiya hai to phir agar wo keh rahi hai to sahi hoga. (If she has said it, then it must be right, I don't know. If she is saying that I have made a mistake by making Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, then it must be right.)"

4. Tahira Kashyap shares her 'Hospital Chronicles' amid cancer relapse

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, chronicled her day at the hospital on her social media handle after her breast cancer relapse. She reflected on her deep connection with hospitals and music. The post was captioned, "Hospitals and music are deeply and surgically connected! #HospitalChronicles (Read each one with its music piece)"

5. Akshay Kumar's Saugandh co-star Shanthi Priya goes bald

Indian actress Shanthi Priya dropped an empowering post of her going bald. She also wore her late husband's blazer in his memory. In her post, Akshay Kumar's Saugandh co-star expressed, "I recently went bald, and my experience has been quite something. With this transformation, I have set myself free, free from limitations, and intending to break the beauty standards that the world has set upon us and I do it with a lot of courage and faith in my heart!"

