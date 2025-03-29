Bollywood Newswrap, March 29: Salman Khan on biggest concern in his parents’ marriage, Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii trailer out, and more

Hey Bollywood buffs! Missed out on the latest updates while soaking in the weekend vibes? No worries! From Salman Khan sharing insights about the biggest concern in his parents’ marriage to the release of Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii trailer, here’s a roundup of today’s top Bollywood news!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 29, 2025:

1. Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii trailer out

The much-awaited trailer of The Bhootnii, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, has finally been unveiled. Dropped on March 29, the 2-minute, 47-second trailer teases an intriguing blend of horror and comedy.

Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari appear in chilling avatars as sinister spirits, while Sanjay Dutt takes on the role of their formidable adversary. The storyline follows his character as he devises a strategy to protect Sunny Singh’s character, Shantanu. Glimpses of Aasif Khan and Nick are also seen.

2. Salman Khan reveals biggest concern in his parents’ marriage

Salman Khan recently opened up about his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s marriage, revealing that their biggest challenge wasn’t their different religions.

Speaking ahead of Sikandar’s release, the superstar explained, “It was never about the difference in the Hindu and Muslim cultures and the practices. The bigger and more concerning thing at that time was, ‘Ye toh film line se hain (He is from the film industry.),’” as per the Hindustan Times.

3. Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali discharged from hospital after car accident

Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, recently met with a tragic car accident. The actor has now assured that she is recovering well and has been discharged from the hospital. Speaking to HT City, he confirmed, “She is doing great, and has got discharged.”

4. Salman Khan first saw Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram reels

In a conversation with Zoom, Salman Khan shared how he first noticed Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna through social media reels. Seeing her pop up repeatedly, he became curious and later suggested her for Antim to Aayush Sharma.

He also admitted that he wasn’t initially aware of her popularity but found her charming and endearing. However, he highlighted that true success in the industry isn’t just about gaining attention but maintaining a lasting career across films, OTT, and television.

5. Sanjay Dutt on reuniting with Salman Khan for upcoming action film

At the Bhootnii trailer launch, Sanjay Dutt praised Salman Khan’s Sikandar trailer, calling it a ‘superhit.’ He expressed his strong bond with Salman, whom he sees as a younger brother, and shared his excitement about their upcoming action film.

He said, “Action picture hai, and I’m very, very excited and very happy ki main apne chote bhai ke saath kaam kar raha hoon 25 saal ke baad (It's an action film, and I'm very, very excited and very happy that I'm working with my younger brother after 25 years).”

