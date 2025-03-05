Bollywood Newswrap, March 5: Kiara Adavni exits Don 3 to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s VIRAL PDA post India’s win against Australia

We’re back with the daily round-up of headlines to keep our readers informed about the latest happenings of the day. From Kiara Advani exiting Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 co-starring Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s PDA grabbing attention; here is a curated list of top headlines of March 5, 2025.

1. Kiara Advani exits Farhan Akhtar's Don 3

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers of Don 3 and Kiara Advani have mutually decided to cancel their collaboration. The actress will fulfill her commitments with War 2 and Toxic, but the makers of Don 3 are now in search of a new lead, a decision that has been mutually agreed upon.

2. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s PDA post-India’s win in Champions Trophy 2025

In a number of viral clips from the match, a video showed Virat Kohli celebrating on the grounds, while he had a big smile on his face as he punched the air to express his happiness about India's win against Australia in Champions Trophy 2025. In response to this, Anushka Sharma also beamed a bright smile and waved at him cheerfully.

3. Police to file chargesheet by end of March 2025 in Saif Ali Khan Attack case

According to Free Press Journal, the Bandra police are set to submit the chargesheet in Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Bandra by the end of March. According to legal requirements, the chargesheet must be filed within 60 days.

4. Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah reveals Hera Pheri release plans

While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah reflecting on the plans of Hera Pheri's re-release stated even if he is the owner of the film on paper, morally the film belongs to Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Therefore, the decision about the re-release will be taken by them jointly.

5. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s Namaste London set for re-release

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer Namaste London is set to grace the silver screens later this month on the occasion of Holi i.e. March 16, 2025. Both stars made the official announcement through a special post on their respective social media handles.

