Bollywood Newswrap, May 5: Ahead of MET Gala 2025, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bengal Tiger’ look teased; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s viral PIC from NYC

The highly-awaited MET Gala 2025 is just around the corner. As one can anticipate the buzz around the coveted event is already high and updates are bound to stir the internet. From Shah Rukh Khan’s anticipated debut look, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s viral picture from NYC to first look poster of Sitaare Zameen Par; here’s a quick roundup of top headlines of the day.

Here are the top headlines of May 5, 2025

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut look’s ‘Bengal Tiger’ connection

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his debut at the MET Gala 2025 in an ensemble designed by Sabyasachi. Ahead of his appearance, the renowned designer dropped stories hinting at King Khan’s look. In one of his stories, he wrote, “KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER,” increasing excitement among fans.

2. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s VIRAL PIC from NYC

Ahead of the MET Gala 2025, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s picture from New York takes over the internet. In the viral picture, the Param Sundari actor was seen holding his pregnant wife’s bag, who was leading him while entering a hotel. In addition to this, fans went on to claim that the actress was wearing her husband's jacket.

3. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par FIRST LOOK poster unveiled

The first look poster of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has finally been unveiled with its official release date. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the comedy caper is set to release on June 20, 2025.

4. Priyanka Chopra attends the pre-MET Gala dinner hosted by Olivier Rousteing

Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to dazzle the coveted MET Gala for the fifth time, attended a pre-MET Gala dinner hosted by Olivier Rousteing. The special soirée not only marks their powerful collaboration ahead of the special evening but also toasts the launch of the luxurious Johnnie Walker Vault collection.

5. Title video of Ramayana gets certified by CBFC

The title announcement video of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the certification details, the announcement video has been categorized with a ‘U’ certificate by the Mumbai Regional Office. The certified runtime of the video is 2 minutes and 36 seconds.

