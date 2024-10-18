Bollywood Newswrap, October 18: Salman Khan receives fresh death threats; Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan’s film gets release date

Today, October 18, 2024, stirred the internet with several major developments happening in the tinsel town. From Salman Khan receiving fresh death threats to Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan’s film based on C. Sankaran Nair getting a release date, in case you missed out on anything major, we’ve curated the list of top headlines to keep you in the loop. Check them out.

Here are the top 5 headlines of October 18, 2024

1. Salman Khan receives fresh death threats

Days after Baba Siddique’s demise, Salman Khan has received fresh death threats. According to ANI, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message on WhatsApp, demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor. The message further warned that if the Sikandar actor wishes to safeguard himself and resolve his conflict with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must comply with the demand.

2. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan’s yet-untitled film gets release date

Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer will finally release on March 14, 2025. Backed by Karan Johar, the film is based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair and adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, authored by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

3. Anupam Kher provides update on Govinda’s health after his bullet injury

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video with Govinda’s brother, Kirti Kumar, and revealed that the actor is doing fine now. "We spoke about many things, including my friend and his younger brother #Govinda’s leg injury. Relieved to know that he is progressing well," a part of his caption on the post read.

4. Alia Bhatt’s pictures from Alpha’s Kashmir schedule surface

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Shiv Rawail’s Alpha alongside Sharvari in Kashmir. Taking to her social media handle, the actress shared endearing pictures. In addition to this, a couple of pictures also went viral on the internet where she was seen presented with a gift by an individual.

5. Aditya Roy Kapur reveals his relationship status

After the rumored break-up with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur broke silence on his relationship status. While speaking with Kareena Kapoor on What Women Want, the Aashiqui 2 actor asked if “chilling” is a status. To this, Kareena said, “You are always chilling, Adi” and Aditya added, “I’m a chiller.”

