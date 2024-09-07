Bollywood Newswrap, September 7: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone arrives hospital with Ranveer Singh and family; celebrities extend warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

September 7 marks the holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. While the entire nation was immersed in the celebration, Bollywood celebrities were also no less. From extending their warm wishes to the fans and followers to Deepika Padukone arriving in hospital with her husband Ranveer Singh and family ahead of her delivery; a lot happened over the day.

In case you can’t keep up with all the updates, here is a round-up of top headlines of the day.

1. Deepika Padukone arrives in hospital ahead of her delivery

Ahead of her delivery, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted arriving at Mumbai’s H.N Reliance Hospital. While fans are already anticipating the arrival of their little one with bated breath, they couldn’t keep calm as their latest video from outside the hospital surfaced.

2. Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

On the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and, Priyanka Chopra, among others posted heartfelt wishes on their social media handle for their fans and followers.

3. Khushi Kapoor celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumored BF Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor celebrated the holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with rumored beau Vedang Raina. The lovebirds were also joined by their BFFs Anjini Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor. In the photo posted, the group was seen sitting on the floor with a beautiful Lord Ganesha’s idol in the background.

4. Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

Kartik Aaryan arrived barefoot at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai earlier in the day. The actor looked handsome in a blue kurta paired with white pants. In addition to this, he also posted pictures from his visit on Instagram expressing, "HE is back… and so am i for his blessings Modak Party Begins!!!Ganpati Bappa Morya"

5. Ananya Panday brings Ganpati home on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ananya Panday also brought Lord Ganesha home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Call Me Bae actress posted a series of pictures with her family on Instagram. She wrote, "Welcome home Bappppa" in the caption of the special post.

6. A new poster of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra released

Adding excitement among fans, a new poster from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra was unveiled today. The latest post featured Alia seated in a blue and white striped shirt, with her sibling, portrayed by Vedang Raina, sitting on the ground below her. Being a protective sister, she wrapped one arm around him and gently rested the other on his head, conveying care and affection.

7. Shahid Kapoor posts romantic birthday wish for wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor dropped a special birthday wish for his wife, Mira Rajput. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her. The album of pictures also consisted of several family moments.

He expressed in the caption stating, "She is magic. She is beautiful inside out. She is strong , she is loving and her smile lights up my heart. This birthday girl is all mine and I can’t believe my luck. Happy birthday you beautiful thing. May god bless you always and forever my love."

8. Salim Khan says Amitabh Bachchan could’ve prevented his split with Javed Akhtar

In a recent interview with NDTV, veteran filmmaker Salim Khan stated Amitabh Bachchan could’ve prevented their split by intervening. According to him, he could’ve influenced Javed Akhtar to reconsider his decision.

