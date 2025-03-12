Kajol acquires prime commercial space in Goregaon West and its price will make your jaws drop: Reports

Kajol is expanding her ventures beyond Bollywood! The actress has acquired a premium commercial space in Mumbai’s Goregaon West, investing Rs 28.78 crore in the purchase. As per property records from IndexTap.com, the transaction was completed on March 6, 2025. The property, identified as Shop No. 2 on the ground floor of Bharat Arize, located on Linking Road in Bangur Nagar, was purchased from Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Kajol's newest real estate investment offers ample space—quite literally! The commercial unit covers 4,365 sq. ft. and comes with five exclusive parking spots.

The transaction was finalized at a rate of Rs 65,940 per square foot, amounting to a total of Rs 28.78 crore. Official records also indicate that the actress paid Rs 1.72 crore in stamp duty for the purchase.

Goregaon West has become a prominent commercial hotspot in Mumbai, drawing substantial investments from high-net-worth individuals. Kajol’s recent purchase underscores the rising demand for properties in this thriving real estate market.

On the professional front, Kajol recently unveiled the first motion poster of her upcoming mythological film, Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, best known for helming Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and the Criminal Justice series featuring Pankaj Tripathi.

The film showcases Kajol in the powerful role of a fierce mother shielding her daughter, played by Kherin Sharma. Maa also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in significant roles.

The motion poster presents a determined yet distressed Kajol holding her teenage daughter close, fiercely protecting her from an impending threat. Both Kajol and Kherin Sharma’s characters bear visible wounds, hinting at the hardships they endure.

The powerful imagery of a devil on one side and a goddess on the other signifies an intense battle between good and evil. The haunting background music deepens the suspenseful aura, enhancing the intrigue. Maa is slated for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025.

In addition to Maa, Kajol will also feature in Kayoze Irani’s film Sarzameen, sharing the screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mihir Ahuja, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and several others.