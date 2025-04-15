Jaat's Randeep Hooda wonders if Bollywood is threatened by him; recalls not getting appreciation from industry after Extraction

Randeep Hooda’s introduction to the Hindi film industry happened with his debut film, Monsoon Wedding, back in 2001. After featuring in multiple Hindi movies, he featured in the American film, Extraction. Even though he has brought fame to Bollywood by playing memorable characters, the actor thinks he hasn’t received enough appreciation from the fraternity. He also wonders if the industry is threatened by him.

Despite creating a niche for himself with his acting prowess, Randeep Hooda is still among the underrated actors in the industry. While his breakthrough came with films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Jannat 2, Heroine, and others, he even featured in multiple international projects. One of them is the American action thriller film Extraction.

While the world lauded his face-off with Chris Hemsworth in the film, he didn’t receive any appreciation from Bollywood. During an exclusive chat with Shubhankar Mishra, the Highway actor revealed that he was not receiving any calls or words of appreciation from his friends in the industry. Having said that, he was respected in the South Indian film industry when he recently worked in Jaat.

He quipped, “Vo ek sense of respect in action hai par na kisi ne uske baare me baat-cheet ki na kuch (There is a sense of respect, but no one talked about it (his role in Extraction).” Having said that, Hooda wondered if the Hindi film industry is threatened by him.

He told the host, “Pata nhi unko threat lagta hai ya kya lagta hai. Meko kabhi fraternity se zyada appreciation kisi bhi role k liye nhi aaya hai. (I don’t know if they are threatened or what. I never got enough appreciation from the fraternity for any role.)” Having said that, the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar director-producer admitted that he doesn’t need it from them as he is here only to beat himself.

In the same chat, Hooda also opened up about not being included in the promotional activity of his film Highway, even though he was a key player along with Alia Bhatt. Randeep also expressed his shock over the makers bringing Ranbir Kapoor on board to promote the movie when he had nothing to do with the project.

