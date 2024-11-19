Janhvi Kapoor feels inspired after watching Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale; gives shout to lady superstar

Janhvi Kapoor after spreading her charm in Bollywood extended her realms down South with her debut film, Devara alongside Jr NTR. The actress has often expressed her admiration and innate connection with the South. Now recently the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress sent a major shoutout to Nayanthara's docu-series, Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale as she drew her morning inspiration from her.

Today, on November 19, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story and shared the poster of Nayanthara’s recently –released documentary series, Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale. The poster featured an endearing wedding photograph of the South star with her husband, Vignesh Sivan.

Expressing her admiration towards the show, Janhvi wrote, "Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman," followed by a red-heart emoji.

The much-anticipated documentary on Netflix, Nayanthara - Beyond The Fairytale chronicles the power couple and their close friends and colleagues including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Atlee, and others sharing unheard anecdotes from their lives.

In addition to this, the series also showcased some of the precious unseen moments from the grand wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The series directed by Amith Krishnan, who has achieved fame previously with his directorial stints in Life of Pi, Dreaming To Fly and Coke Studio Tamil has started streaming on Netflix from November 18, 2024.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor reflected on her choice of doing South films. According to her, the environment and hearing and speaking that language make her feel closer to her mother and late actress, Sridevi. "It just felt like it was the right time, I felt I was gravitating towards it," she had said further noting her mother’s past works with the families of NTR and Ram Charan.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. The upcoming romantic-comedy film also stars Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanya Malhotra in the key roles.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, SSKTK is poised to release on April 18, 2025. In addition to this, she reportedly also has a romantic-comedy film alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

