Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romantic movie Ul Jalool Ishq gets a new title; duo's chemistry shines in first poster

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s much-anticipated film Ul Jalool Ishq has received a title change. The romantic drama, produced by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, will now be known as Gustaakh Ishq. Malhotra took to Instagram to announce the new title and also unveiled a fresh poster showcasing the lead actors chemistry.

The newly released poster features Bollywood stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh sharing an intimate hug, their faces filled with emotion.

The striking chemistry between the two is beautifully captured in this image, with soft tones and poignant visuals that hint at a passionate love story. The title Gustaakh Ishq has been met with positive feedback online, with many fans praising its lyrical and poetic quality.

See poster here:

The film is written and directed by Vibhu Puri, renowned for his work on projects like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Guzaarish, and Hawaizaada. Gustaakh Ishq stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, with Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi playing key roles. The blend of seasoned actors and fresh romantic energy is generating significant excitement around the film.

Gustaakh Ishq marks the third film produced under Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Production, a venture he launched in September 2023. The production banner's previous projects include Train From Chhapraula and Bun Tikki.

One of the most thrilling elements of Gustaakh Ishq is the musical partnership between the iconic lyricist Gulzar and renowned composer Vishal Bhardwaj.

Known for creating timeless musical masterpieces, the duo comes together once again to craft the film’s soundtrack, raising anticipation to a new level. Earlier this year, Manish Malhotra had made a poetic announcement, which eloquently captured the essence of the film.

"Bewakoofiyaan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq, Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor, ul jalool hai ishq!". With its fresh title, captivating visuals, and stellar talent, Gustaakh Ishq is poised to be a memorable cinematic experience. Fans are eagerly anticipating how this story of bold, unapologetic love will unfold on the big screen.

