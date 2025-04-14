Jewel Thief Trailer Launch: Jaideep Ahlawat tells what he wants to steal from Saif Ali Khan; can you guess?

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jewel Thief is gaining buzz with each passing day, and the trailer has pushed it even higher. The film team, including lead stars and producer Siddharth Anand, launched the trailer at a grand event in Mumbai on April 14, 2025. During the event, when Jaideep was asked about something that he'd like to steal from his co-stars, the actor amusingly mentioned Saif's Pataudi Palace.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is currently busy stealing the hearts of Hindi film audiences with his dance moves in Jewel Thief, was asked what he would like to steal from his co-stars. As per Indian Express, while answering the question, the actor joked, "There is a property in Haryana called Pataudi Palace. I have seen it; it's very beautiful."

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat's Jaane Jaan co-star and friend Vijay Varma recently took to Instagram and praised his viral dance moves. Varma reshared the video in his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Yaar Ahlawat FTII fresher party ke baad ab dekhe ye moves (Friend Ahlawat, got to see these moves after FTII freshers party)," accompanied by cake and kiss emojis.

Jewel Thief is an upcoming much-awaited heist action thriller slated to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film also features Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Garewal, while Siddharth Anand has backed it.

On the work front, it's been a great 2025 for Jaideep so far, as he started the year with a huge success of Paatal Lok season 2. Now, with Jewel Thief, he's expected to jump the popularity charts further. For Saif, this is the first project of the year. He will be next seen in the action thriller Race 4 alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

