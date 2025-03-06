Katrina Kaif reveals which character of hers is 'closest' to beauty and we bet her answer will surprise you: ‘Every woman looks so good with…’

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, celebrated for her charm, acting, and graceful dance moves, is often regarded as one of Bollywood’s most stunning actresses. Recently, in an interview, when asked which of her characters is 'closest' to beauty, she surprised fans by choosing Laila from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. She explained that a sun-kissed glow enhances every woman’s beauty.

In a recent chat with Vogue India, Katrina Kaif was asked which of her on-screen characters resonated most with her take on beauty. She picked Laila from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, saying, "I think every woman looks so good with a tan, and while we were shooting in Spain, my skin was a lovely bronze from the sun."

During the same conversation, the Tiger 3 actress was asked about her approach as an entrepreneur and how it differs from her on-screen persona. She shared that many qualities she honed as an actor have seamlessly carried over into her journey as a business owner. Emphasizing the importance of listening, she explained that just as in acting, where collaboration thrives on understanding and responsiveness, the same principle applies to entrepreneurship.

At a Haldi ceremony on March 5, 2025, Katrina lit up the dance floor with an impromptu performance. The actress, accompanied by Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, and filmmaker Kabir Khan, attended the pre-wedding festivities of her best friend. Dressed in a stunning turquoise blue corset blouse with a matching skirt and dupatta, she mesmerized guests as she danced to Genda Phool from Delhi 6.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. While details about her next project are yet to be revealed, she has been focusing on expanding her beauty brand and other ventures.

Meanwhile, her beloved film Namastey London is set for a theatrical re-release. Additionally, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar have announced that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will also return to cinemas, followed by Dil Chahta Hai.

