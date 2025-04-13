Orry recalls starving himself to lose weight before he decided to get famous; 'No one wants to see a fat, 5-foot boy...'

By now, everyone knows that Orry is a ‘liver.’ Apart from that, he is a popular social media personality who enjoys close friendships with many B-town youngsters, including Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. While his life looks hip and happening on social media, he admitted to ‘cheating’ to reach where he is today. In an interview, Orhan Awatramani revealed that he starved himself to lose weight before he decided to get famous because, according to him, no one wants to see a fat, 5-foot boy on TV.

After making it to several Bollywood parties and posing with multiple stars, including Salman Khan, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, finally featured in Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film, Nadaaniyan. Recently, he was in an interview with SCREEN, talking about his personal and professional life.

This is when he revealed being overweight and how he went from fat to fit by cheating. The social media personality told the publication that in the beginning of 2023, he was really fat and weighed 70-something kilos. Apparently, this was the year when he decided to get famous. “But you can’t be fat and famous. That’s not how it works. No one wants to see a fat, 5-foot boy walk around on TV,” he expressed.

Hence, he starved himself. Orry further revealed that he would wake up with neck pain because he would fall asleep on his toilet after throwing up his dinner. While that didn’t sound healthy, it worked for him, and he finally lost the extra weight. “That’s cheating technically, but I did what I had to get where I wanted to get,” the celebrity admitted.

Orry went on to state that he supports cheating, but not in a game. Sharing his reason, he opined that if someone wins in a game by cheating, the satisfaction isn’t there, but in life, there is. He divulged, “If you use Ozempic, that’s cheating, but I’d support that,” he stated, adding that he would also support someone if they’re in love with multiple people or if a bodybuilder takes steroids.

The social media influencer concluded by saying, “Do what you got to do to get where you want to get.”

