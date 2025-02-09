Salman Khan schools nephew Arhaan Khan for not being fluent in Hindi; ‘You should be ashamed...'

Salman Khan recently featured on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast, Dumb Biryani. During the conversation, he took a moment to correct Arhaan and his friends, Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma, after they confessed to not being very fluent in Hindi. Khan added, "You should be ashamed of yourselves if you guys don’t know Hindi. You have to cater to the audience who understands Hindi.”

During the podcast, Salman Khan questioned Arhaan Khan and his friends about their reason for starting the show. When they admitted that it was merely a fleeting passion and a way to create lasting memories for themselves, he advised them to prioritize conducting it in Hindi first.

One of Arhaan’s friends then pointed out that the star kid and another friend were not fluent in Hindi, stating, “They don’t know Hindi.” Agreeing with this, one of them admitted that their Hindi was quite weak. In response, Salman reassured them that they could still speak in Hindi and that he would help by correcting them if they made any mistakes.

When Arhaan laughed and jokingly said, “Hindi classes, Hindi tutor, practice karo,” Salman responded by telling them that they should be ashamed if they did not know Hindi and emphasized the importance of catering to an audience that understands the language.

Advertisement

During the podcast, Salman also questioned Arhaan and his friends about their career aspirations. He advised Arhaan to focus on recognizing his strengths and weaknesses before stepping into the film industry.

Salman Khan is currently occupied with the shooting of his action drama Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, and is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid 2025.

In addition to this, Salman is set to star in Kick 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The filmmaker recently announced the project by sharing a candid picture of the superstar on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans. Up next, Salman is also set to collaborate with director Atlee on an untitled project.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Atlee is currently working on his sixth directorial venture, tentatively titled A6. In an exclusive update, we revealed that Bhai will headline the film, while Atlee is planning a major casting coup by bringing either Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan on board, aiming to create one of the biggest films in Indian cinema.