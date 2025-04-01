Salman Khan’s Eid bash: Iulia Vantur, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh, Sonali Bendre, Jackie Shroff and more attend; don’t miss Sikandar star’s swag

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna, knows exactly how to celebrate in style! On the joyous occasion of Eid, he stepped onto his bulletproof balcony, along with his niece and nephew, to greet his sea of fans standing outside his home. But the celebrations didn’t stop there. He hosted a grand Eid bash, turning it into a star-studded spectacle with Iulia Vantur, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Sonali Bendre, Jackie Shroff, and many more. But the superstar himself stole the show with unmatched swag.

Salman Khan pulled out all the stops for his grand Eid bash, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry for a night filled with glamour and celebration. Iulia Vantur brought grace and sophistication to the evening, dazzling in a peach-colored, heavily embellished sequined traditional outfit. The diva posed gracefully for the paparazzi before making her way inside, looking every bit like a vision of elegance.

Once again, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh proved why they are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. Walking hand in hand, they served major couple goals at the bash. Riteish looked dashing in a classic black sherwani, while Genelia stunned in an ivory anarkali outfit adorned with intricate mirror work. Their chemistry was undeniable as they smiled and posed adorably for the cameras.

Jackie Shroff, in his signature bhidu style, stole the spotlight the moment he arrived. Dressed in a striking blue printed shirt, layered with a matching blue jacket and black pants, he exuded effortless charm. But what truly made his entrance unforgettable was his signature cowboy hat and, of course, his trademark move, arriving with a plant in hand.

Advertisement

Despite having a bandaged hand due to a recent injury, Sonali Bendre radiated warmth and elegance at the event. She arrived in a soft pink suit, effortlessly carrying herself with grace. The actress took a moment to pose for the paparazzi before stepping inside to join the celebrations.

Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan, made a stunning appearance in a bright red suit, perfectly complemented by green statement earrings. Her warm smile and friendly interaction with the paparazzi added to the charm, exuding regal vibes. Her husband, Aayush Sharma, kept it classic in a black traditional outfit, posing effortlessly for the cameras.

Meanwhile, the highlight was definitely Salman Khan. The superstar made heads turn in a black T-shirt paired with a stylish grey jacket and matching pants. His effortless confidence and swag set the internet buzzing.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan greeted his sea of fans from the bulletproof glass-enclosed balcony of his Galaxy Apartments. Dressed in a white Pathani suit, the superstar exuded charm and warmth as he acknowledged the love pouring in from his admirers. Accompanied by his adorable niece Ayat and nephew Ahil Sharma, Salman waved, saluted, and folded his hands in gratitude, making the moment even more special.

Advertisement