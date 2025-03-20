Thama: Rashmika Mandanna drops BTS from night shoot; reveals how director Aditya Sarpotdar can make vampires happy

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with the shoot of her next film Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana. The horror comedy will be released this year and the extensive shoot is currently going on. Rashmika has been sharing a lot of BTS photos and keeping fans updated. Recently, she shared a night shoot photo and also revealed how her director is keeping Thama (vampires) happy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo featuring Thama director, Aditya A. Sarpotdar, sitting on a plastic chair and monitoring the shoot on a screen. She wrote: “My director…. Making me shoot night shoot every time…. Ice bucket …. Story of my life."

Resharing the photo, the director commented, “Where mortals fear the night, the vampires find their power.” Rashmika replied, “Wise words. Knows exactly how to make a Thama (vampire) happy!"

See here:

Thama was officially announced in October 2024, with an announcement video that unveiled the title and cast, accompanied by an intense background score.

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, with Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also joining the ensemble. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Munjya, the film is penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2025.

Advertisement

Other upcoming films in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe include Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Stree 3, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosara Mahayudh.

In addition to Thama, Ayushmann Khurrana is also working on an untitled spy comedy produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead female role.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film broke several records and continues to perform well at the box office. Up next, she will be seen in AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar with Salman Khan, which is slated for release on March 30, 2025.