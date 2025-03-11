5 films on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 with characters that are gems but surprisingly underrated; Dhruv Sood from Do Patti to Shamshunissa in Darlings

The protagonist of any movie or show is key to the story. However, often times, there are certain characters that help the hero shine brighter by supporting them till the last frame. We dug deep and found out some of these gems that are surprisingly underrated. Read on!

5 films with underrated gems:

1. Dhruv Sood in Do Patti

Where to watch: Netflix

Do Patti is a drama thriller that showcases how twin sisters misguide the cops and try to conceal their deadly actions. Played by Shaheer Sheikh, Dhruv Sood is the man who falls in love with a woman while being married to her twin sister. While he thinks of himself as the most intelligent and cruel person, he falls prey to the plotting and evil intentions of the females in the Shashanka Chaturvedi movie. Kajol also plays a key role in the movie.

2. Shamshunissa Ansari in Darlings

Where to watch: Netflix

Shamshunissa Ansari is played by Shefali Shah in Alia Bhatt-led Darlings. In the black comedy film, Ansari is seen as the Badru's mother who helps her daughter get out of a toxic and abusive marriage. Directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, the 2022 movie also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

3. Aman Tripathi in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan

Where to watch: Prime Video

In Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Panchayat fame Jitendra Kumar is seen as Aman Tripathi. He plays the role of a lover who is being influenced by his family to leave the guy he is in love with. However, his partner is not ready to give up on him yet, despite societal pressure. The romantic comedy film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and others.

4. Tia Khanna in Gehraiyaan

Where to watch: Prime Video

Gehraiyaan is a romantic drama film directed by Shakun Batra. In the Prime Video film, Ananya Panday plays the supporting character of Tia Khanna who is left heartbroken when her husband gets into an extra-marital affair with her cousin. Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the 2022 film stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

5. Diwakar Kumar in Mrs.

Where to watch: Zee5

Mrs. is a drama film which revolves around an aspiring dancer who puts her dreams and aspirations in the back seat to impress the patriarch of the family she recently got married into. In the 2024 film, Nishant Dahiya plays the role of Diwakar Kumar, the husband of the housewife who pushes her to adhere to the unrealistic rules of the household. The Arati Kadav films stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

