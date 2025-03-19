Korean Summer dresses ideas ft Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan

Summers are here, which means it's time to refresh your wardrobe! This season, transform your style with easy-breezy Korean dresses that feature flowy silhouettes. These dresses are making waves in the fashion industry, perfectly balancing comfort and elegance.

Still having second thoughts? Check out these seven stunning Korean-inspired dresses worn by your favorite Bollywood celebs.

7 Celebrity-Inspired Korean Summer Dresses you need in your wardrobe

Ananya Panday

Keeping it elegant and simple, Ananya Panday slipped into an ivory-shade midi dress. The dress was designed with spaghetti straps and a fitted bodice that cascaded down into a flared skirt. Adding a subtle feminine touch, it featured ruched detailing at the waist. This corset-style ensemble highlighted her waist, making it the perfect choice for hot summer days.

For styling, she kept things minimal with just earrings and rings. Her long tresses were left open, parted in the middle, and her face glowed with subtle makeup, including blushed cheeks and nude-shade lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely ethereal and carefree in a white midi dress with a spaghetti halter neckline tied at the back. The dress exuded a playful charm with its floral prints, adding a fresh touch to her look. The fitted bodice accentuated her figure, seamlessly flowing into a full-flare skirt—perfect for twirling freely.

The Bawaal actress’s outfit was enough to capture attention and perfect for a relaxing yet stylish summer look. She kept her hair open, with her skin glowing with blushed cheeks and glossy lipstick. If you’re planning to wear this Korean-inspired summer dress for an outing, you can enhance it with statement studs and a delicate neckpiece.

Rashmika Mandanna

Korean dresses are now a go-to choice for both relaxation and style, and Rashmika Mandanna nailed this trend to perfection. She wore an olive green long-length dress with a front zipper, square neckline, and sleeveless design. The dress hugged her waist closely before flaring out into a flattering silhouette—leaving us swooning over it!

For a glam touch, the actress accessorized with statement round earrings and styled her look with brown boots. Her shoulder-length tresses were styled in loose waves, parted at the side, and left open.

Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar has given us another gorgeous addition to the Korean summer dress lookbook. She wore a white dress adorned with soft pink floral details. The corset-style design hugged her body in all the right places, making it an ideal summer pick.

If you want to ramp up your summer wardrobe, this piece is a must-have. Just like Sara, you can accessorize it with tiny round earrings and a delicate neckpiece. She further tied her hair back into a sleek ponytail, adding a sophisticated touch.

Mira Kapoor

Soak in the summer sun and fresh vibes just like Mira Kapoor! She wore a mini dress with a V-neckline and short sleeves, featuring orange floral details on the edges and sleeves—adding a youthful charm. The wrap design with a knot at the waist gave the dress a touch of elegance.

For serious styling inspiration, take notes from Shahid Kapoor’s wife—you can pair it with a summer cap and cool sunglasses. While she left her hair open, you can also tie it back in a ponytail to avoid distractions from falling strands.

Khushi Kapoor

Who said Korean summer dresses can't have a glam twist? Khushi Kapoor is here to prove otherwise! She looked absolutely ethereal in an ivory and white dress with spaghetti knot straps and a plunging neckline. The ensemble had a flowy design with a relaxed silhouette, making it perfect for both casual outings and special date nights.

For styling, she tied her hair into a neat bun and accessorized with statement stud earrings, a watch, and delicate bracelets—tying all the details together flawlessly.

Suhana Khan

Last but not least in our Korean summer dress lookbook is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter and Archies actress, Suhana Khan. She wore a white mini dress with a cut-out and knot detail at the front. The spaghetti straps added a bold edge, making the outfit both relaxing and stylish—perfect for beating the summer heat.

This Suhana Khan-inspired outfit is perfect for everything from casual daywear to outings. The actress kept her accessories minimal and enhanced her look with flawless makeup and a sleek bun, with front strands framing her face for a chic finish.

All seven Korean summer dresses worn by these Bollywood celebs exude different vibes, making them perfect for stylish yet comfortable summer fashion. Whether you prefer elegance, playfulness, or a touch of glam, there’s a look for everyone!

So, what are you waiting for? Add these outfits to your shopping list and get summer-ready in no time!