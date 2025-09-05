Bigg Boss 19, September 4, Episode Highlights: Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj in race to be a captain; find out who wins

Bigg Boss 19, September 4, Episode Highlights: Bigg Boss calls everyone in the garden area. Bigg Boss then gives instructions for the captaincy task. Bigg Boss says that Pranit More won't participate as the contestants had mutually decided that he can't be a captain this week. Bigg Boss then instructs that the contestants will have to race after reading the instructions on the indicator.

The indicator will show a condition that the contestants will have to promise to fulfil once they become the captain. The one who wins the race and accepts the condition will be a contender for captaincy.

Contestants perform task for captaincy

Baseer Ali wins the first round, and as per the condition, he gives two apples to Bigg Boss. In the second round, Mridul Tiwari gets hurt. He gets a cut on his lip. The contestants rush to inspect the injury. Nehal Chudasama claims that Abhishek Bajaj is responsible for Mridul's injury. Nehal then shows her injury and says that Abhishek scratched her hand and hurt her. Baseer Ali gets furious and fights with Abhishek. Both get into a heated argument where they yell at each other.

Nehal asks Pranit to disqualify Abhishek. Baseer accuses Abhishek of pushing women. Ashnoor Kaur and Awez show support for Abhishek. Pranit declares that everyone was pushed during the task, and as Abhishek was first, he wins the second round. Abhishek agrees to Bigg Boss' condition that one bed would be sealed in the house.

Bigg Boss team then arrives and seals Nehal Chudasama and Natalia Janoszek's bed. The third condition of Bigg Boss is that the gym will be sealed for the entire season. Tanya pretends to run, but Pranit playfully apologizes to her and she decides not to. Everyone decides not to run. But Nehal and Awez then run. Nehal wins the round. However, she denies accepting Bigg Boss' condition.

Bigg Boss scolds her. Nehal explains that she wanted to show a few contestants that she can compete. Bigg Boss declares that the task has ended because Nehal tried to trap the audience by running and not accepting the condition. Abhishek and Baseer become the only two contenders for the captaincy task.

Baseer playfully flirts with Farrhana Bhatt. All contestants surprise Neelam Giri by dancing as they celebrate her birthday. Nehal and Farrhana discuss how Baseer is smart and flirts with every girl.

Baseer and Zeishan offer their bed to Nehal and Natalia, and they sleep outside. Gaurav mentions how he will only support Baseer, as Abhishek will not be a good captain.

Abhishek wants to avoid duties

Nehal mentions how Abhishek is stupid, as he continuously keeps eating and doesn't know anything. Natalia agrees with Nehal. Nehal gets into an argument with Abhishek. She claims that he has done nothing and doesn't deserve to be a captain if he wins. Abhishek then says that he will not do any duty if he becomes the captain, Zeishan Quadri opposes, saying that he will have to do duty even if he is the captain. Baseer suggests that Abhishek should stay away from the kitchen. Awez also tells Abhishek that he doesn't do duties. Ashnoor explains to Baseer how they cannot force Abhishek to do things.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal argue

Kunickaa Sadanand then comments on Tanya Mittal and says, 'Iss ladki mai problem toh hai. Kuch toh hai mental issue." She tells Neelam that Tanya's face always looks sad. Neelam says, "Aayi thi toh thik thi pata nahi abhi kya ho gaya."

Kunickaa says that although contestants irritated her and mocked her, she should be able to get over it.

When Kuunickaa says that Ashnoor does backbiting, the latter disagrees. Pranit guides Abhishek to do house duties and teaches him. Tanya asks Kunickaa why she pointed out her mistake in front of Baseer. Tanya says that she should tell her everything in private. However, Kunickaa explains to Tanya that she is in a 'princess' mode, which is not applicable in Bigg Boss. Both get into an argument. Kunickaa then tells Tanya that they shouldn't interact much.

Tanya tells Neelam that Kunickaa cannot handle responses and says that this is the reason everyone stays away from her. She later aplogizes to Kunickaa.

Baseer Ali becomes the captain

Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj perform the captaincy task. The contestants must be seated in the chairs placed in the garden area. Abhishek has to tie a pink cloth on the chair, whereas Baseer has to tie a blue cloth on the chair. Both can untie each other's cloth. Also, the contestant can untie the cloth on their chair.

Nehal and Abhishek get into a quarrel during the task. Natalia falls from the chair. Awez claims that she fell purposely, whereas Amaal opposes. Gaurav and Kunickaa also get into an argument. During the task, Abhishek picks Farrhana up in his arms. She gets upset. Baseer Ali wins the captaincy task and becomes the second captain. Later, Zeishan questions Amaal for instigating Mridul. The episode ends.

