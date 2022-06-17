Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Rubina Dilaik screams as she receives '440 Volt' electric shock in a task; WATCH

Rubina Dilaik, informally known as the Television Queen, is among the biggest names on the Indian Television and has played a vital role in very successful television soap operas like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress saw her popularity soaring after emerging as the winner in Bigg Boss season 14, hosted by Salman Khan. Post her successful gig in Bigg Boss, she worked in a series of popular music videos that directly premiered on YouTube to a very positive response. Rubina jetted off to Cape Town early this month, along with other contestants, to shoot the next season of the blockbuster television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, hosted by director Rohit Shetty.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi have to combat their fears as they have to perform some mind-numbing action stunts and tasks to secure their place in further episodes and save themselves from elimination. In a recently shared promo from the stunts reality show, Rubina Dilaik was seen performing a crazy task with her partner Nishant Bhat where she was struck by 440 volt electric shocks on being scared, as she attempted to unlock the locks to complete her task. The high-voltage shocks made Rubina go absolutely berserk. Rohit Shetty, who is the host of the stunts reality show said, “Bachke kaha jayega, yahaan khatra kahin se bhi aayega” indicating that the contestants can’t save themselves from any kind of trouble, when they are on the show.

Have a look at Rubina Dilaik’s promo from Khatron Ke Khiladi, HERE

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, which is being filmed in Cape Town, will premiere on television from 2nd July, 2022. New episodes will be telecasted on every Saturday and Sunday, from 9pm IST. Other contestants, apart from Rubina Dilaik, on the show are Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Aneri Vajani.

