Guru Nanak Jayanti: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash look like a match made in heaven in NEW video from their Golden Temple visit
As we celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 15), Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash extended heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion.
Today (November 15), we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. On this sacred day, celeb couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra extended wishes to their fans by sharing a video of their recent visit to the Golden Temple.
Taking to his social media profile, Karan Kundrra shared a video of his visit to the Golden Temple. He posted a clip where Tejasswi Prakash walks ahead as she seeks blessings and Karan follows her. Decked up in ethnic outfits, the couple proved to be 'rab ne mila di jodi'. Sharing this clip, Karan extended wishes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Karan Kundrra captioned, ""Satguru Nanak Pargateya, Mithi Dhund Jag Chanan Hoya” With the emergence of the true Guru Nanak, the mist cleared and the light scattered all around..! Gurupurab diyaan lakh lakh wadhaiyaan! #gurunanakdevji."
Watch Karan Kundrra's video here-
Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash also shared a few glimpses from their visit to Golden Temple. Here, Tejasswi looks gorgeous in a blue ethnic suit as she takes blessings at the Golden Temple. Sharing a few glimpses from the blessed place, Tejasswi captioned, "Gurupurab diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyaan."
Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's post here-
Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love tale, the duo have dished out relationship goals every time. The whole nation has been a witness of their beautiful love story that began during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 15.
For the uninformed, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently visited the Golden Temple with Jasmine Bhasin, Raj Kundra, Sudhanshu Pandey and others.
Workwise, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting Temptation Island. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Naagin 6. Karan will soon be seen in Traitors, an upcoming reality show led by Karan Johar.
ALSO READ: Watch: Tejasswi Prakash sits in middle of highway struggling to hold hot tea cups; Karan Kundrra’s fun banter with her is too cute to miss