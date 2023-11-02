Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11’s Shoaib Ibrahim reveals poster of upcoming music video with RadhaKrishn’s Mallika Singh on Instagram

Shoaib Ibrahim and Mallika Singh took to Instagram to announce their collaboration on a new music video Tere Ishq Ne. Mallika Singh will be seen in a music video for the first time. The actress said: “A tale of pure and innocent love, ‘Tere Ishq Ne’, releasing on 6th November on @voila_digi Can’t wait for you all to watch it.”

Fans’ reaction to the poster

Shoaib Ibrahim and Mallika Singh have received immense love and best wishes from their fans for their upcoming music video. However, there were a few fans who also expressed a desire to see Mallika Singh with her former RadhaKrishn co-actor Sumedh Mudgalkar in a music video. Shoaib Ibrahim is currently a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 11, hosted by Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani, which will be airing on Sony Entertainment Television starting November 11. Fans of both Ibrahim and Singh are quite hyped up for the release of their new song, which will be released on November 6 on Voila Digi. The song is sung by Saaj Bhatt, composed by Ashish Khandal, written by Gulam Mohd, directed by Nitesh Tyagi, and produced by Vinit Jain and Girish Jain.

Checkout the Instagram post here:

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim made his acting debut in 2009 with Imagine TV’s Rehna Hai Teri Palko Ki Chaon Mein. Ibrahim received widespread success and recognition for playing Prem Bharadwaj in Colours TV’s Sasural Simar Ka in 2011; however, he was later replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar in 2013. The actor made his Bollywood debut in January 2019 with Battalion 609 as Kamraj Mishra. He got married to Dipika Kakar, his co-star from Sasural Simar Ka, on February 22, 2018. The couple recently welcomed a child together.

About Mallika Singh

Mallika Singh debuted in the Indian television industry with Zee TV’s Janbaaz Sindbaad in 2016, where she played the role of Ameen. Singh played the lead role of Radha in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn from 2018 to 2023, opposite Sumedh Mudgalkar, for which she received enormous love and success. In October 2021, Singh played the role of Devi Laksmi in the prequel series of RadhaKrishn, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, which aired on Star Bharat and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar until July 2022.

