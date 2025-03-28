Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's chat with Rupali Ganguly's mom and more; 7 unmissable moments that stole our hearts

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 was a gala night graced by many prominent celebrities of the Indian entertainment industry. Held on March 27, 2025, the grand ceremony was indeed a big event where several were felicitated for their achievements. During this special evening, many special and heartfelt moments melted our hearts.

7 unmissable moments that stole our hearts at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025

1- Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's chat with Rupali Ganguly's mom

In one of the videos from the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen having a heartfelt conversation with Rupali Ganguly, Vijay Ganguly and their mom. Tejasswi and Karan were all smiles as they interacted with Rupali's mother and had a brief chat with them.

Watch video of their conversation here-

2- Tejasswi Prakash's rare appearance with her brother

Tejasswi Prakash arrived at the red carpet of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 in a stunning all black outfit. What stole the show here was Tejasswi's rare appearance with her brother, Pratik. Tejasswi and Pratik often share Instagram posts but rarely make public appearances together. Their arrival on the carpet won the hearts of everyone. The siblings are all smiles as they pose for the pictures for the paparazzi.

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's rare appearance with her brother here-

3- Rupali Ganguly's winning speech

Rupali Ganguly, who has been winning our hearts with her acting mettle in Anupamaa, won our hearts with her heartfelt speech after receiving the Best Actor Female award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. In her speech, the actress recalled her struggles and mentioned how her mother has been a witness to her and her brother's struggles. Rupali said, "Mom is here to see us receiving this. She has seen our struggles. Bohot saalo tak." As Rupali said this, her mother agreed to her statements by nodding.

Watch Rupali Ganguly's video here-

4- Rupali Ganguly meeting Veer Pahariya

At Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Rupali Ganguly also had a brief interaction with Veer Pahariya. It was a crossover that we did not expect at all!

Watch Rupali Ganguly and Veer Pahariya's video here-

5- Shalini Passi and Karan Veer Mehra's reunion

After Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra and Shalini Passi bumped into each other at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. For the uninformed, Shalini and Karan first met when the former entered Bigg Boss 18 as a special guest. After this, their brief interaction at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 was simply amazing.

Watch Shalini Passi and Karan Veer Mehra's reunion video here-

6- Arjun Bijlani and Lakshya's meeting

Two handsome hunks, Arjun Bijlani and Lakshya met each other at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025.

Watch Arjun Bijlani and Lakshya's video here-

7- Karan Tacker and Karan Kundrra

Karan Tacker and Karan Kundrra, the two popular and heartthrob Karans of the telly industry, added charm to the evening as they met each other at the grand award ceremony.

Watch their video here-

