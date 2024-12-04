Sana Sultan’s Wedding: Naezy, Adnaan Shaikh and Poulomi Das arrive for Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame’s big day; WATCH
Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan tied the knot with Mohammad Wazid in a traditional ceremony. Naezy, Adnaan Shaikh, Poulomi Das, and others were among the guest list.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sala Sultan had her Nikkah ceremony earlier in November this year with longtime boyfriend Mohammad Wazid. Now, the couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, which was attended by her close friends from the industry. Her Bigg Boss OTT 3 best friend Naezy was spotted along with Adnaan Shaikh.
For her big day, Sana Sultan wore a silver lehenga with golden embroidery work all over. She carried a sheer dupatta with the outfit. To tie the look together, the actress adorned herself with a heavy neckpiece, matching mangtika and bangles. One video from the wedding ceremony shows her interacting with Naezy. The two Bigg Boss OTT 3 best friends also share a laugh.
Check out clips from Sana Sultan’s wedding ceremony below:
Among other guests, Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Adnaan Shaikh was also there. The social media influencer who tied the knot recently posed with Naezy for the paps. Contestant Poulomi Das also arrived for Sana Sultan’s big day, wearing a golden and black lehenga, accompanied by a friend.
For those who arrived late, on November 4, Sana took to social media to upload a series of pictures from her Nikkah ceremony at the holy pilgrimage site of Madinah. A day later, she revealed her husband’s face. Sana Sultan’s husband, Mohammad Wazid is an Associate Producer at Zee Entertainment and is currently based in Mumbai.
On the professional front, Sana Sultan was last seen in Anil Kapoor's hosted show, Bigg Boss OTT 3. In this reality show, she shared a close bond with rapper Naezy. Their interaction which included Sultan's shayari and Naezy's rap in Urdu made the two a popular pair inside the house. While Sultan's journey ended early, Naezy secured the position of runner-up with Sana Makbul lifting the trophy.
Pinkvilla sends best wishes to Sana Sultan!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan ties the knot with longtime boyfriend Mohammad Wazid in Madinah; see PICS