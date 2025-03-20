Sudesh Lehri ROASTS Elvish Yadav on latter’s podcast; says, ‘YouTube wale seedha Laughter Chefs se…’
Comedian Sudesh Lehri mocked YouTuber Elvish Yadav on his podcast, taking digs at YouTubers’ double standards. Read about their fun banter here.
Comedian Sudesh Lehri and YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who are currently seen on Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited season 2, recently had a fun-filled conversation on Elvish's podcast. The episode turned into a roast session when the comedian hilariously called out YouTubers for inviting guests for free on their podcasts but charging hefty amounts to appear on TV shows like Laughter Chefs.
During the podcast, Sudesh Lehri talked about his work experience in the industry. He added how television artists work tirelessly, yet YouTubers make big money by hosting guests for free. He said, "I have worked so hard on TV—from Doordarshan, Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and now Laughter Chefs. But these YouTubers invite artists from Laughter Chefs to their podcasts for free while they earn money."
He continued to roast the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, "If we ask YouTubers to come on Laughter Chefs, they make a big deal about it—‘I’ll charge this much, I come from Gurgaon, my car is worth Rs 3 crore, I don’t just show up like that!’ So, this is happening too!" To this, Elvish makes a face as Sudesh Lehri laughs out.
Elvish, who won Bigg Boss OTT 2, tried to share his own struggles, mentioning that he has seen poverty. He said that he had a Wagon R and after years of hard work, he purchased a luxury car like G-Wagon. But Sudesh Lehri, in his signature comedic style, quipped, "Yaar shukar hai teri shakal ameeron wali hai (At least your face looks rich now)"
Elvish Yadav admitted, "Pehle shakal bhi gareebon wali hi thi. Shakal bhi abhi theek hui hai. (Earlier, even my face looked poor. It has improved now)." To which Sudesh concluded, "Money changes a lot, even faces!"
On Laughter Chefs Season 2, Elvish is paired with Abdu Rozik, while Sudesh Lehri is with Mannara Chopra. In the previous season, he was with Nia Sharma and the pair earned immense love and support from viewers.
