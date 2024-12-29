Year-Ender 2024 POLL: Which is your favorite Bigg Boss couple? Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin-Aly Goni and more; VOTE

2024 has been a season of love for many, as social media has been flooded with wedding pictures. The Indian television industry also has several unmarried couples who have become the audience's favorites. Some of these relationships began during their stint in the Bigg Boss house. After spending more than three months together, a few of them promised to be each other's forever and became beloved pairs out of the show.

While a few Bigg Boss couples are yet to tie the wedding knot, they are still equally cherished by their fandoms. Many couples participated in Bigg Boss after they were married or when they were dating. Scroll down to vote for your favorite Bigg Boss couple, whose chemistry captured your hearts every time you saw them.

1- Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story was nothing less than a fairytale. The two were a part of Bigg Boss 15 and won hearts with their stint in the show. Initially, Tejasswi and Karan were at loggerheads with each other as they engaged in many major arguments. As days passed, the two developed a liking towards each other after spending time together.

Their conversations, affection towards each other and romance were loved by the audience. Their relationship continued even after the show ended. TejRan is considered one of the most loved celeb couples of Bigg Boss.

2- Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are another audience's favorite couple who fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. For the uninformed, Jasmine and Aly became friends during Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 shoot and the actress developed feelings for him. However, Aly decided to remain friends and not ruin their bond. But destiny had other plans.

Aly entered as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14 while Jasmine Bhasin was already a part of the show. After spending enough time with each other in the show, the two fell head over heels in love with each other and became the audience's favorite celeb couple.

3- Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's relationship started when they were a part of Bigg Boss Season 9. As they got to know each other better, Prince openly shared his feelings for Yuvika, while she took her time to reciprocate. A standout moment from the season was when Prince romantically proposed to Yuvika with a heart-shaped parantha, inscribed with "THIS IS REAL," showcasing his genuine emotions and ultimately winning her heart.

While their relationship went through several ups and downs, however, their feelings for each other won. After several years of courtship, they got married on October 12, 2018, in a traditional ceremony held in Mumbai. On October 19, 2024, Prince and Yuvika welcomed their first child, a daughter.

4- Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most well-known celebrity couples in the television industry. The duo entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as a married couple. While many assumed that the game would be easy for them due to their mutual support, the reality was quite different.

Ankita and Vicky's marital life faced several ups and downs in the Bigg Boss house. Despite the challenges, their understanding, love, and trust for one another prevailed. They received love for their unfiltered personalities on the show.

5- Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated in Bigg Boss Season 14. During their time on the show, the couple demonstrated that they are an ideal pair, consistently supporting each other when it mattered most. Their understanding and chemistry made them one of the most beloved celebrity duos in the television world.

Rubina admitted during Bigg Boss 14 that she and Abhinav had planned to divorce before participating in the show, but fortunately, their decision changed after their experience on Salman Khan's program. After the show, the couple continued to set relationship goals for their fans. They welcomed their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva, on November 27, 2023.

6- Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt got married on November 30, 2021, surrounded by their close friends and family. They appeared on Bigg Boss Season 16, where their chemistry and mutual understanding received immense love from fans.

They are a perfect example of opposites attracting, as Neil is calm while Aishwarya is outgoing. Viewers noticed how these differences contributed positively to their journey in Bigg Boss 16, making them a favorite couple among the audience.

7- Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are another popular celebrity couple from Bigg Boss. They participated in Bigg Boss 9 and were already in a relationship before entering the show. Their bond strengthened during their time on the show, and they later tied the knot in 2018 in the Maldives. On October 1, 2023, Rochelle and Keith welcomed their first child, a daughter.

8- Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai were also a well-known couple from Bigg Boss 9. They started dating in 2011 and got married in 2016. Their undeniable chemistry was evident during their time on the show, and they won the hearts of many viewers. Having dated before entering the show, the couple became parents to a boy named Nirvair on August 27, 2021.

Vote for your favorite Bigg Boss couple now:

