Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Katrina Kaif’s superhero film to roll by 2022-end; Bhushan Kumar on Mogul

Bhushan Kumar shares update on Mogul

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Mogul is very much in the pipeline. “Mogul is happening, but it will be a little later now because Aamir sir’s film (Laal Singh Chaddha) has been delayed a bit. People keep asking me about Mogul, but I am in no hurry to make that film. It’s not a project for me, it’s a dream. I can make it this year, next year or even three years later. There is no (time) limit to it. I promise, it will be made at the correct time. We are yet to decide on the shooting timelines,” the filmmaker had said.

Ajay Devgn to launch Runway 34 trailer on March 21

Ajay Devgn and his team have massive plans for the marketing campaign of Runway 34. He will launch the theatrical trailer of the film on March 21 at a grand event in Mumbai. According to a source, the trailer will be attached globally to the prints of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also features Ajay.

Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman to make acting debut

Sushmita Sen’s ex boyfriend Rohman Shawl is all set for his acting debut. Apparently, Rohman has been taking acting workshops since 2017. When Pinkvilla reached out to Rohman, here’s what he said. “Yes, I have shot for something. I'm going to share the details once I get a go-ahead from my producers. It’s under post-production for now,” he said.

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah to marry Mayank Pahwa

Even before the official announcement, Pinkvilla had reported that Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter and Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur is getting married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank. The wedding took place in Mahabaleshwar, and the couple’s families shared many images from the nuptials on Instagram.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to release on December 30, 2022

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have decided to release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on December 30, 2022. Interestingly, the film will release three days after Salman Khan’s birthday.

Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri kickstart KJo’s next production

On the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri started shooting for Anand Tiwari’s next romantic-comedy, which is produced by Karan Johar. The film also features Ammy Virk, and after a month-long schedule in Mumbai, the cast and crew will head to Delhi and a few other locations in North India for the second schedule.

Prakash Raj to remake Dear Father in South Indian languages

Pinkvilla has learnt that the South Indian remake rights of Paresh Rawal starrer Dear Father have already been sold. Prakash Raj has acquired the rights for the remake. “He loved the subject and hence decided to bag the remake rights,” confirmed filmmaker Ratan Jain.

Sanjay Kapoor in Merry Christmas

Sanjay Kapoor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. Sanjay Kapoor will start shooting for the film this month.

Update on Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar will start shooting for their superhero-action film, tentatively titled Super Soldier, by 2022-end. According to a source close to the development, the movie will be made on a massive scale, and Ali has a few domestic and international locations in mind for the shoot. He will start with the recce after wrapping up his ongoing project with Shahid Kapoor.

Angad Bedi to headline The Great Indian Kitchen Hindi remake

Angad Bedi has been roped in to play the male lead in the Hindi version of director Jeo Baby’s Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan starrer Malayalam hit, The Great Indian Kitchen. The movie is expected to roll in May or June.

Kapil Sharma approached for Vipul D Shah’s next

Kapil Sharma is in talks with filmmaker Vipul D Shah for a comedy film. The producer and Sharma have earlier worked together on Comedy Circus. The discussions around the movie are in an advanced stage.

