Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Ranbir & Alia to wed at RK house; Rashmika in Animal, Acharya’s screen count

Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after Parineeti Chopra stepped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Rashmika Mandanna has been signed on to play the female lead in the Bhushan Kumar production. The shoot of this much awaited edge of the seat drama is expected to commence from this summer, once RK wraps up Luv Ranjan’s untitled next.

Ranbir, Abhishek & Arjun to head to Dubai

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor along with their All Stars Football Club team will be flying to Dubai in May for a special match. They will be playing against a local team, and have started practising for the same too.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married at the RK House

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married in April. Since both of them keep their private life away from the limelight, their wedding will be a close-knit affair. They will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones at the RK House. Apparently, the venue has been finalised by Ranbir himself.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s screen time in Acharya

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Acharya producer Anvesh Reddy opened up about Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s together screen time in the movie. “Close to 20 to 25 minutes of the film they would be sharing the screen space. So everyone would be more excited about that,” the filmmaker had said.

John Abraham turns writer again for a motorcycle racing film

John recently confirmed that he is doing a motorcycle racing film next year. “It’s my idea, my story – as usual, I have had studios saying that this won’t work. So now, I know that it will definitely work. If there’s a bike and a hand, I would be holding the bike,” the actor had said.

Aamir Khan & Genelia D'Souza to collaborate?

A source close to Aamir Khan, revealed to Pinkvilla that the actor is keen on casting Genelia D'Souza in his production film. The duo met a few weeks ago and the deal is almost sealed. If all goes well, we might once again get to see Genelia in Aamir Khan Productions, 14 years after their earlier collaboration - Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Acharya to release in 1500 to 2000 screens

Acharya producer Anvesh Reddy informed that in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh itself, they will be releasing the film in close to 1500 to 2000 screens. Furthermore, they are also planning a massive pre-release event, which will be done close to a week before the release of this Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer.

Shahid Kapoor’s Bull put on hold

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor confirmed that Bull is not happening right now. “We were not even able to start it. It was a logistical nightmare due to Covid. There’s a lot of things that need to be figured out since the film warrants a certain scale. So, we got to sit down and see if it's possible to make Bull right now, or not,” the actor informed.

