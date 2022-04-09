Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: RK-Alia’s wedding date; SRK-Hirani film begins next week; Baahubali 3 update

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding date

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will marry on April 15th, 2022. Following a Punjabi tradition, the duo will take the vows under the stars between 2 AM to 4 AM on the 15th night. After varmala, the couple will give photos to the media.

Ranbir Kapoor in Goregaon, while Alia Bhatt preps for wedding

Ranbir Kapoor is right now busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next in Aarey Colony, Goregaon. He is staying at Hotel Westin for the last two days. Hence, mom Neetu Kapoor and to-be bride Alia Bhatt are managing all the wedding preparations at their Bandra residence.

Aamir begins work on his next with RK

After reporting that Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are collaborating for a film, we recently reported that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has already begun pre-production work on the movie. According to our source, Aamir has already started looking into aspects like the scale of VFX, discussions around the probable locations, looks, among other aspects.

SRK & Hirani film to begin from next week

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to start shooting for their social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration from around April 15. A grand set, resembling Punjab, is put up at Filmcity in Mumbai, and that’s where the team will be shooting for a period of around 40 days.

Bhumi Pednekar to headline Karan Boolani’s directorial

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bhumi has come on board for Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani’s directorial debut titled, Thank You For Coming. It’s a social comedy.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's film to roll in 2023

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan informed, “My film with him is on the scripting stage. Few things are happening, and the film got delayed because of Covid. Two years of pushing has happened, so it is all under discussion. But I am doing a film with him.”

Jr. NTR & Kortala Siva’s next to be made on a budget of Rs 300 crore

We have learnt from reliable sources that Jr. NTR is all set to take things to the next level with director Kortala Siva’s yet untitled film. It is being planned as a mega project, which will be mounted on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Baahubali producer shares update on part 3

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Baahubali producer Prasad Devineni opened up on the reports of Baahubali 3. “What he (SS Rajamouli) was saying is that there is scope in the Baahubali world to tell another story. The world is there, and the characters are larger than life. But we are not looking to start immediately, because he has got a couple of commitments. After that we will think about it. Definitely at some point we might make it, if everything falls into place. But there is no effort being put in right now,” the filmmaker had said.

