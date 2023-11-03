Johnny Lawrence to Eli Moskowitz: Top 10 Cobra Kai characters ranked worst to best

Cobra Kai merged brand-new characters with those fans already knew and loved from the Karate Kid films, while some were more developed than others. The Netflix series is entering its sixth and final season, so the numerous character arcs should be completed. This means that characters like Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso's tales will be concluded, while some of the newer characters will be set up for prospective spinoffs. Cobra Kai has created some fantastic characters with engaging, exciting, and amusing personalities and arcs—but which is the best?

Cobra Kai began its inaugural season in 2018 and welcomed viewers to witness what had happened in Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso's lives since their days as Karate Kid. Of course, thirty years meant that these people had grown up and had families (to varied degrees), thus new characters were introduced in the form of their children. As Johnny and Daniel's karate dojos gained additional students, several new original Cobra Kai characters were introduced, each with their growth and development. There are a vast number of characters to follow in Cobra Kai season 6.

Eli Moskowitz

Eli's character path in Cobra Kai has been quite the ride. He began as a nerd, always being teased, but once he joined Cobra Kai, he changed into an outlandish jerk. Eli rapidly became a secondary antagonist of the series after renaming himself Hawk, and a lot of Cobra Kai Dojo's terrible actions may be attributed to his newly acquired aggressive impulses. If he were left here, there wouldn't be much to say about his personality. Eli's atonement and decision to join Miyagi-Do rather than Cobra Kai or Eagle Fang, on the other hand, allowed him to stand out as an interesting addition to Cobra Kai.

Amanda LaRusso

Although Amanda LaRusso isn't central to the plot of Cobra Kai, she is crucial to the series as a whole. Amanda has been the voice of reason among the craziness and outrageousness of Cobra Kai since season one. In many respects, the Netflix series makes little sense—the idea of adults becoming so engrossed in children's karate is absurd, and it's impossible to imagine that no one ever calls the cops. Cobra Kai, on the other hand, pulls off its outlandish tale by including characters like Amanda, who points this out around every corner. So, despite the fact that Amanda's character hasn't been developed much, she is vastly underappreciated.

Demetri Alexopoulos

Demetri is another Cobra Kai character that isn't at the heart of the plot but nonetheless plays a significant part. Demetri, like Amanda LaRusso, appears to be one of the few characters who realizes the absurdity of the competitions between the numerous dojos. He criticizes the actions of his classmates and professors alike, and he refuses to participate in violence until absolutely necessary. This proved crucial to Hawk's development because it was through Demetri's example that he realized he had lost control. As a result, Demetri has become an unlikely fan of the Cobra Kai series.

John Kreese

Since The Karate Kid, John Kreese has been a true workhorse, and that hasn't changed in Cobra Kai. He's violent, deceitful, and emotionally immature. However, the Netflix series has done an excellent job of expanding around his character without jeopardizing what was established in the 1980s films. The episodes devoted to Kreese's past provided a missing basis, allowing spectators to understand him without condoning his horrible actions. Furthermore, throughout Cobra Kai, Kreese has obvious (if not misguided) objectives, making him one of the series' best-developed characters.

Chozen Toguchi

Chozen was the villain in The Karate Kid Part 2 at first, but he has subsequently evolved into a really likable character. When Daniel initially saw the man in Japan, he appeared as severe and violent as before, but this hard exterior was quickly sloughed away, revealing a man who was really willing to help. Chozen's development intensified once he arrived in America, where he worked as a double agent, spying on Terry Silver. Finally, his dramatic battle in the Cobra Kai season 5 finale, as well as the revelation that he was in love with The Karate Kid's Kumiko, only increased interest in his superbly developed character.

Robby Keene

Robby, as Johnny's kid, would always be a fascinating character. He began as a teen struggling to make the right choices, but this was insufficient to raise him beyond his fellow Cobra Kai characters. What makes Robby's persona interesting is that he originally learned karate from Daniel LaRusso. The idea of Johnny's kid learning Miyagi-Do was a wonderful way to expand on The Karate Kid, and the fact that he fell in love with Daniel's daughter further added to the enjoyment. Unfortunately, this plot was abandoned after a few seasons, and Robby's development was instead focused on his connection with his father. This was satisfying but not as enjoyable.

Miguel Diaz

Miguel, along with Johnny and Daniel, is the genuine protagonist of Cobra Kai. In season one, he stepped into Daniel's footsteps as the underdog Karate Kid, but Cobra Kai's methods steered his development in an altogether different direction. Miguel has always been easy to like; thus, his brief detour into darkness had no negative impact on his character. Then, as he learned to be and do better, his influence over Johnny, as well as the father-son relationship they created, became crucial to the plot of Cobra Kai. Overall, Miguel's character is an A+.

Tory Nichols

Tory's character evolution in Cobra Kai has been all over the place, but that's part of what makes her so fantastic. When she first appeared, she was a destructive villain, but the added background of her family predicament allowed spectators to connect with her even as she took heinous actions. She's strong and competitive, which often leads her astray. Tory's character took an unexpected turn when she and Amanda LaRusso leveled with each other, and Tory promised to play fair. She remained determined to win the right way after that, and her fight with Terry Silver's cheating formed the pivot for the plot of Cobra Kai season 5.

Daniel LaRusso

No matter how many excellent characters Cobra Kai brought to the mix, the original Karate Kid characters are difficult to beat. Daniel LaRusso has long been a cherished character as the franchise's hero, and his connection with Mr. Miyagi remains the franchise's core. He possessed that underdog energy as a teen without being a ideal persona. He made mistakes, learned from them, and then made more. This has carried over into Cobra Kai, where the many levels of imperfection have only served to enhance Daniel's persona. He's still the karate kid we all know and love, but he's grown up, more mature, and even better.

Johnny Lawrence

Johnny Lawrence's character is a big part of what makes Cobra Kai thrive where other nostalgic spinoffs have failed. In The Karate Kid, Daniel saw Johnny as a wealthy, spoiled, and aggressive bully—and he wasn't entirely incorrect. Cobra Kai, on the other hand, allowed spectators to glimpse the deeper depths of Johnny's character, and there is a lot to love there. Though he has been redeemed in the eyes of the audience, he remains a fundamentally flawed character with a distinct bad-boy vibe. Understanding where he came from and what has happened to him since the good old days transforms Johnny into Cobra Kai's most dynamic and well-thought-out character.

