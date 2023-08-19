22 Best Teen Movies of All Time: From Kidulthood to Jennifer’s Body

Teenage protagonists are easy to support because we've all been through that phase. Many popular American shows and movies from the last 50 years have focused on teenagers, like Back to the Future, Donnie Darko, Scream, Karate Kid, and Grease. We all cheer for these kids as they navigate growing up, remembering our own experiences.

Teen years are known for their highs and lows, first loves, heartbreaks, and memorable moments. As adults, we know these times end, but the memories stick. Teen stories can remind us of perspectives we might forget as we grow up.

If you're feeling nostalgic for high school and want to relive those teenage moments, check out this list of the best 25 teen movies ever made. These movies cover everything from funny comedies to touching dramas, taking you back to those memorable high school days.

1. Blinded By The Light (2019)

Genre: Drama/Music

Drama/Music Star Cast: Billy Barratt, Ronak Singh Chadha Berges, Viveik Kalra, Lee Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Kit Reeve, David Hayman, Kulvinder Ghir.

Billy Barratt, Ronak Singh Chadha Berges, Viveik Kalra, Lee Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Kit Reeve, David Hayman, Kulvinder Ghir. Director: Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha Writer: Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha Run time: 1h 54m

1h 54m Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.9/10

In Gurinder Chadha's teen movie, a fantastic soundtrack is key, and this one is packed with Bruce Springsteen hits. But here's the twist: during the mid-'80s, The Boss wasn't exactly cool among teenagers. This makes Javed, a Pakistani-British teen at the center of the story, even more of an outsider in a time of synth-pop music. While dealing with his traditional parents and the rise of National Front fascists, Javed finds solace and meaning in Bruce Springsteen's lyrics.

Javed's goals are typical of a teen movie: he wants to be a writer, experience his first kiss, and break free from his hometown of Luton – all while facing the challenge of proving himself to his parents. Despite The Boss being seen as "dad's music," Javed uses Springsteen's songs to express his identity and rebel against the norm. It's a classic coming-of-age tale with a twist of musical inspiration.

2. Kidulthood (2006)

Genre: Drama/Crime

Drama/Crime Star Cast: Aml Ameen, Red Madrell, Noel Clarke, Adam Deacon, Jaime Winstone

Aml Ameen, Red Madrell, Noel Clarke, Adam Deacon, Jaime Winstone Director: Menhaj Huda

Menhaj Huda Writer: Menhaj Huda

Menhaj Huda Run time: 1h 32m

1h 32m Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Menhaj Huda's movie follows a group of teenagers from Ladbroke Grove. The film, written by Noel Clarke who also acts as the menacing character Sam, is quite different from your typical teen movie. Instead, it takes a serious look at the lives of young people in British inner cities. The movie doesn't shy away from showing things like sex, drugs, and especially violence. In fact, it confronts these issues head-on, not holding back, even in a significant moment involving a baseball bat.

The main focus is on Trevor, also known as "Trife" and played with determination and genuine emotion by Aml Ameen. He's dealing with tough emotions because of his ex-girlfriend's possible pregnancy, and he's also caught up with the dangerous Sam. The movie can be difficult to watch at times, but it's a story that will stick with you.





3. Twilight (2008)

Genre: Romance/Fantasy

Romance/Fantasy Star Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Sarah Clarke, Matt Bushell

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Sarah Clarke, Matt Bushell Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Catherine Hardwicke Writer: Catherine Hardwicke

Catherine Hardwicke Run time: 2h 2m

2h 2m Year of release: 2008

2008 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 5.3/10

"Twilight," released in 2008, is a romantic fantasy film that follows the love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. Bella moves to a new town and falls for Edward, who turns out to be a vampire. Their relationship faces challenges due to their different worlds, but their love persists. The movie blends romance, fantasy, and drama, captivating audiences with its unique take on the supernatural. Starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, "Twilight" gained immense popularity, leading to a series of sequels. Its portrayal of an unconventional love story between a mortal and a vampire remains its central theme.

4. The Inbetweeners Movie (2011)

Genre: Comedy/Coming-of-age story

Comedy/Coming-of-age story Star Cast: Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas, Emily Head, Lydia Rose Bewley, Laura Haddock, Tamla Kari.

Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas, Emily Head, Lydia Rose Bewley, Laura Haddock, Tamla Kari. Director: Ben Palmer

Ben Palmer Writer: Ben Palmer

Ben Palmer Run time: 1h 37m

1h 37m Year of release: 2011

2011 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.7/10

"The Inbetweeners Movie," released in 2011, is a hilarious British comedy film that follows four awkward friends on a wild vacation to Greece after high school. With uproarious humor and relatable characters, the movie captures their misadventures, romantic escapades, and coming-of-age moments. Packed with witty banter and embarrassing situations, the film delivers non-stop laughs as the friends navigate through a series of awkward and outrageous situations. This uproarious movie provides a comical insight into the lives of these four buddies, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking a hearty dose of humor and relatable experiences.

5. Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

Genre: Comedy/Crime

Comedy/Crime Star Cast: Elisabeth Shue, Maia Brewton, Keith Coogan, Anthony Rapp, Calvin Levels

Elisabeth Shue, Maia Brewton, Keith Coogan, Anthony Rapp, Calvin Levels Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Writer: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Run time: 1h 42m

1h 42m Year of release: 1987

1987 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Adventures in Babysitting" (1987) is a classic comedy film that follows Chris, a teenage babysitter, and her misadventures as she takes a group of kids on a wild journey through the city. Hilarious chaos ensues as they encounter car theft, a gang, and other unexpected challenges. This fun-filled movie showcases the importance of friendship and quick thinking, while providing plenty of laughs along the way. With a mix of humor, action, and heartwarming moments, "Adventures in Babysitting" remains a beloved 80s film that continues to entertain audiences of all ages.

6. Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2007)

Genre: Fantasy/Adventure

Fantasy/Adventure Star Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Melling, Jason Boyd, Richard Macklin, Kathryn Hunter, Miles Jupp, Fiona Shaw, Richard Griffiths.

Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Melling, Jason Boyd, Richard Macklin, Kathryn Hunter, Miles Jupp, Fiona Shaw, Richard Griffiths. Director: David Yates

David Yates Writer: David Yates

David Yates Run time: 2h 18m

2h 18m Year of release: 2007

2007 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix (2007) captures the essence of a classic British high school adventure. Amidst magic and myths, the film portrays Hogwarts students' rebellion against Dolores Umbridge's oppressive rule, reminiscent of a teen movie. The tension between teens and authority grows as Dumbledore's Army forms. Meanwhile, Harry's impending OWL exams take a back seat to his feelings for Cho Chang, resulting in an awkward mistletoe kiss. The mischievous twins, Fred and George, add a touch of humor by disrupting a quiet exam with a grand, rebellious firework display—a quintessential high school prank.





7. The Edge Of Seventeen (2016)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Star Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, and Haley Lu Richardson

Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, and Haley Lu Richardson Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Kelly Fremon Craig Writer: Kelly Fremon Craig

Kelly Fremon Craig Run time: 1h 44m

1h 44m Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.3/10

"The Edge of Seventeen," a 2016 coming-of-age film, follows the turbulent life of high school student Nadine. Navigating the challenges of friendship, family, and self-discovery, Nadine's world takes a dramatic turn when her best friend starts dating her brother. The movie humorously and poignantly captures the roller-coaster emotions of adolescence, portraying the universal struggles of finding one's place in the world. With relatable characters and heartfelt moments, "The Edge of Seventeen" paints a candid picture of growing up, resonating with audiences as it explores the complexities of teenage life.





8. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2012)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Logan Lerman, Dylan McDermott, Kate Walsh, Patrick de Ledebur

Logan Lerman, Dylan McDermott, Kate Walsh, Patrick de Ledebur Director: Stephen Chbosky

Stephen Chbosky Writer: Stephen Chbosky

Stephen Chbosky Run time: 1h 45m

1h 45m Year of release: 2012

2012 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.9/10

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower," released in 2012, is a heartwarming film that explores the challenges of growing up and finding your place in the world. Set in the '90s, it follows Charlie, an introverted high school freshman, as he navigates the ups and downs of friendship, love, and self-discovery. Through a series of letters, Charlie shares his experiences with two seniors, Sam and Patrick, who help him come out of his shell. The film beautifully captures the essence of teenage life, emphasizing the importance of genuine connections and embracing one's unique qualities. It's a touching coming-of-age story that resonates with audiences of all ages.





9. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Genre: Comedy/Teen

Comedy/Teen Star Cast: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Jon Gries, Aaron Ruell, Diedrich Bader

Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, Jon Gries, Aaron Ruell, Diedrich Bader Director: Jared Hess

Jared Hess Writer: Jared Hess

Jared Hess Run time: 1h 35m

1h 35m Year of release: 2004

2004 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7/10

Some of the best movies about teenagers focus on the kids who are a bit different. And there are few characters stranger than Jon Heder's Napoleon Dynamite, with his big front teeth, curly hair, and blank expression. In Jared Hess's first movie as a director, he really embraces the quirkiness of Napoleon and the world he lives in. It's a funny mix of different time periods and life in a small town in Idaho. Napoleon lives with his grandma, who rides a four-wheeler, and his equally odd older brother Kip (played by Aaron Ruell).

The story, if you can call it that, follows Napoleon as he tries to win the affection of a girl in his class named Deb (played by Tina Majorino). He also helps his friend Pedro (played by Efren Ramirez) run for school elections with the famous slogan 'Vote For Pedro'. But the main attraction is the awkward and funny way Napoleon behaves. The movie falls somewhere between typical American teen movie clichés and unique independent films you might see at the Sundance Film Festival. And don't forget the hilarious final dance scene where they dance to Jamiroquai's song 'Canned Heat'. It's a really funny and memorable part of the movie.

10. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Horror/Comedy Star Cast: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, Adam Brody, Sal Cortez, Ryan Levine, Juan Riedinger, Colin Askey.

Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, Adam Brody, Sal Cortez, Ryan Levine, Juan Riedinger, Colin Askey. Director: Karyn Kusama

Karyn Kusama Writer: Diablo Cody

Diablo Cody Run time: 1h 42m

1h 42m Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 5.4/10

"Jennifer's Body," released in 2009, is a horror-comedy film. It tells the story of a high school girl named Jennifer, who becomes possessed by a demonic spirit after a strange ritual goes wrong. This possession leads her to crave human flesh, and she starts feeding on her male classmates. Her best friend, Needy, discovers Jennifer's dark secret and tries to stop her rampage. The movie explores themes of friendship, identity, and the supernatural. With a mix of scares and humor, "Jennifer's Body" offers a unique twist on the horror genre, keeping viewers entertained and engaged throughout its runtime.





11. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

Genre: Mystery/Comedy

Mystery/Comedy Star Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis

Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Writer: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Run time: 2h 10m

2h 10m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.9/10

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," a 2018 animated film, offers a fresh take on the beloved superhero. The story follows young Miles Morales as he becomes Spider-Man and discovers multiple parallel universes. Diverse versions of Spider-People from different realities team up to save the multiverse from a powerful threat. With stunning visuals and engaging characters, the movie captures the essence of Spider-Man while celebrating diversity and the idea that anyone can wear the mask. Its unique animation style and heartfelt storytelling make it a must-see for fans of all ages, redefining what it means to be a hero.

12. Superbad (2007)

Genre: Comedy/Teen

Comedy/Teen Star Cast: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, Martha MacIsaac, Emma Stone, Aviva Baumann.

Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Seth Rogen, Martha MacIsaac, Emma Stone, Aviva Baumann. Director: Greg Mottola

Greg Mottola Writer: Greg Mottola

Greg Mottola Run time: 1h 53m

1h 53m Year of release: 2007

2007 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Superbad (2007) joins iconic teen movies set in a wild single day. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg bring their youthful rapport to a hilarious, profanity-laced adventure about a crucial teen quest: scoring alcohol for an underage bash. The characters Seth and Evan, portrayed by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, balance brashness and shyness. Christopher Mintz-Plasse shines as oddball Fogell, armed with the hilarious 'McLovin' fake ID. Though some edgy jokes have aged less well, the film remains a wildly enjoyable journey, ending on a touching note as best friends confront the looming separation of college.





13. Cruel Intentions (1999)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair Director: Roger Kumble

Roger Kumble Writer: Roger Kumble

Roger Kumble Run time: 1h 37m

1h 37m Year of release: 1999

1999 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.8/10

"Cruel Intentions," released in 1999, is a captivating drama filled with manipulation and secrets. The story revolves around wealthy New York City teenagers involved in a tangled web of love and betrayal. With its cunning characters and seductive plot twists, the film skillfully explores the power dynamics of relationships. Set in an affluent backdrop, the movie delves into the devious challenges the characters set for each other. As they weave a web of schemes and desires, the consequences unfold dramatically. "Cruel Intentions" is a riveting portrayal of the complexities of love, trust, and the darker side of human nature.

14. Dope (2015)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Star Cast: Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, Kiersey Clemons, Kimberly Elise

Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, Kiersey Clemons, Kimberly Elise Director: Rick Famuyiwa

Rick Famuyiwa Writer: Rick Famuyiwa

Rick Famuyiwa Run time: 1h 43m

1h 43m Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.2/10

"Dope" (2015) is an American coming-of-age film directed by Rick Famuyiwa. It follows Malcolm, a high school student and geek who finds himself entangled in a web of crime after a chance invitation to an underground party. With his friends, Malcolm navigates a world of drugs and danger, all while trying to secure a bright future. The film humorously tackles issues of identity, race, and ambition, while showcasing a unique blend of drama and comedy. "Dope" delivers an energetic and thought-provoking narrative, making it a must-watch for those seeking an engaging and culturally relevant cinematic experience.





15. Dirty Dancing (1987)

Genre: Dance/Romance

Dance/Romance Star Cast: Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes

Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes Director: Emile Ardolino

Emile Ardolino Writer: Emile Ardolino

Emile Ardolino Run time: 1h 37m

1h 37m Year of release: 1987

1987 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7/10

"Dirty Dancing," a beloved 1987 film, is a timeless romantic drama. Set in the 1960s, it follows the story of Frances "Baby" Houseman, portrayed by Jennifer Grey, as she spends her summer at a resort. There, she falls for the charismatic dance instructor, Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze. The movie beautifully captures their passionate dance routines and the challenges they face due to societal norms. With its iconic dance scenes and heartfelt moments, "Dirty Dancing" remains a cherished classic that celebrates love, self-discovery, and breaking free from constraints.





16. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Genre: Comedy/Sci-fi

Comedy/Sci-fi Star Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin, Terry Camilleri, Dan Shor, Tony Steedman, Rod Loomis, Al Leong.

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin, Terry Camilleri, Dan Shor, Tony Steedman, Rod Loomis, Al Leong. Director: Stephen Herek

Stephen Herek Writer: Stephen Herek

Stephen Herek Run time: 1h 30m

1h 30m Year of release: 1989

1989 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 6.9/10

"Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure" is a fun and quirky movie from 1989. It follows the adventures of Bill and Ted, two not-so-smart but lovable high school students. They use a time-traveling phone booth to gather historical figures like Abraham Lincoln and Napoleon Bonaparte for a school presentation. The movie is filled with humor, music, and a laid-back attitude. It's all about friendship and making history exciting. With its catchy phrases like "Be excellent to each other," the film became a cult classic, loved by many for its light-hearted and entertaining storyline.





17. Pretty In Pink (1986)

Genre: Mystery/Comedy

Mystery/Comedy Star Cast: Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, James Spader, Andrew McCarthy, Jim Haynie, Alexa Kenin.

Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, James Spader, Andrew McCarthy, Jim Haynie, Alexa Kenin. Director: Howard Deutch

Howard Deutch Writer: Howard Deutch

Howard Deutch Run time: 1h 36m

1h 36m Year of release: 1986

1986 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 6.7/10

"Pretty in Pink," released in 1986, is a beloved romantic comedy. The story follows a high school girl named Andie, played by Molly Ringwald, who comes from a modest background. She faces challenges when she falls for a wealthy boy, Blane, portrayed by Andrew McCarthy. Set against the backdrop of high school life and societal differences, the film explores themes of love, class, and friendship. With its iconic fashion and memorable soundtrack, "Pretty in Pink" continues to capture the hearts of audiences, showcasing the complexities of teenage relationships and the power of being true to oneself.

18. Juno (2007)

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Drama/Comedy Star Cast: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney

Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney Director: Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman Writer: Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman Run time: 1h 36m

1h 36m Year of release: 2007

2007 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"Juno," a heartwarming film released in 2007, follows the journey of a witty and independent teenager, Juno MacGuff. After an unexpected pregnancy, Juno navigates the complexities of life, love, and growing up. With a remarkable blend of humor and genuine emotion, the movie explores the challenges and joys of Juno's unique situation. The remarkable performances, relatable characters, and memorable dialogue make "Juno" a must-watch for anyone seeking a touching and insightful teen story.

19. The Hate U Give (2018)

Genre: Drama/Crime

Drama/Crime Star Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae, Common, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter.

Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae, Common, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter. Director: George Tillman Jr.

George Tillman Jr. Writer: George Tillman Jr.

George Tillman Jr. Run time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"The Hate U Give," released in 2018, is a poignant film that explores pressing issues of racial inequality and police violence. It follows Starr, a young African-American woman, who witnesses her childhood friend's unjust shooting by a cop. As she grapples with fear, anger, and societal pressures, Starr becomes an advocate for justice and equality. The movie powerfully portrays the impact of systemic racism on individuals and communities, urging viewers to confront these challenges head-on. Through compelling storytelling and strong performances, "The Hate U Give" sheds light on the importance of empathy, unity, and speaking out against injustice.





20. The Craft (1996)

Genre: Horror/Fantasy

Horror/Fantasy Star Cast: Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, Skeet Ulrich

Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, Skeet Ulrich Director: Andrew Fleming

Andrew Fleming Writer: Peter Filardi

Peter Filardi Run time: 1h 41m

1h 41m Year of release: 1996

1996 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 6.4/10

"The Craft," released in 1996, is a supernatural film following four high school girls who discover their witchcraft abilities. As they explore their newfound powers, they experience both the thrill and consequences of magic. The film delves into themes of friendship, empowerment, and the dark side of using magic for personal gain. With a blend of drama and fantasy, "The Craft" explores the challenges and choices the girls face as they navigate their lives with this newfound enchanting skill set.





21. Rushmore (1998)

Genre: Comedy/Indie film

Comedy/Indie film Star Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams, Seymour Cassel, Brian Cox

Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Olivia Williams, Seymour Cassel, Brian Cox Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Writer: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Run time: 1h 33m

1h 33m Year of release: 1998

1998 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.6/10

"Rushmore," a 1998 film, tells the story of a determined high school student named Max Fischer, who navigates friendships and romantic interests while juggling his beloved extracurricular activities. Max's bond with a wealthy industrialist and his infatuation with a teacher create a quirky and heartfelt narrative. The movie, directed by Wes Anderson, humorously captures the ups and downs of adolescence, emphasizing themes of ambition, loyalty, and self-discovery against the backdrop of the prestigious Rushmore Academy. Anderson's unique style and endearing characters make "Rushmore" a timeless exploration of growing up and pursuing one's passions.





22. Donnie Darko (2001)

Genre: Sci-fi/Drama

Sci-fi/Drama Star Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Mary McDonnell, Katharine Ross, Patrick Swayze, Noah Wyle, Stu Stone

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Mary McDonnell, Katharine Ross, Patrick Swayze, Noah Wyle, Stu Stone Director: Richard Kelly

Richard Kelly Writer: Richard Kelly

Richard Kelly Run time: 1h 53m

1h 53m Year of release: 2001

2001 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 8/10

"Donnie Darko," released in 2001, is a mind-bending film directed by Richard Kelly. The story revolves around a troubled teenager, Donnie, who survives a bizarre accident. He starts to experience strange occurrences, guided by a mysterious figure named Frank, who appears to be a rabbit. As Donnie navigates his life, he's torn between destiny and free will. The film masterfully blends psychological drama, science fiction, and mystery, leaving audiences questioning reality. With its unique plot and memorable characters, "Donnie Darko" remains a cult classic, captivating viewers with its enigmatic narrative and thought-provoking themes.

