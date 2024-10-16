5 Netflix movies with twisted endings that will leave you seeking answers

Netflix offers a diverse array of gripping films that captivate audiences with their intricate plots and unexpected twists. Movies like Talaash and Badla stand out for their confusing or bizarre endings that leave viewers questioning everything they thought they understood.

Talaash, a psychological thriller, explores themes of grief and reality, culminating in a shocking revelation. Similarly, Badla weaves a complex narrative filled with deceit and suspense, ultimately challenging perceptions of truth and justice.

These films, along with others available on the platform, showcase the power of storytelling that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, eager for resolution.

5 Netflix movies that will leave you stunned with their confusing endings

Karthik Calling Karthik

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Vipin Sharma, Tarana Raja

IMDb: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2010

Karthik Calling Karthik, released in 2010, is a psychological thriller featuring Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone. The film revolves around Karthik, an introverted man struggling with his personal and professional life, who receives mysterious phone calls from someone claiming to be his doppelgänger.

As Karthik navigates this strange relationship, he finds himself unraveling secrets about his past and grappling with the challenges of identity and reality.

The film’s ending leaves audiences questioning what is real and what is imagined, creating a sense of confusion as Karthik confronts the consequences of his actions and the duality of his existence.

Talaash

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao

IMDb: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2012

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, released in 2012, is a psychological horror thriller starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film follows Inspector Surjan Shekhawat, who investigates a mysterious accident involving a popular film actor.

As he delves deeper into the case, Surjan confronts his own personal demons, including the death of his son. The narrative intertwines themes of grief, loss, and the supernatural.

The film's ending adds to the intrigue, revealing a shocking twist that leaves viewers questioning the nature of reality, as Surjan discovers the truth about the enigmatic woman guiding him throughout his investigation.

Badla

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Tony Luke, Tanveer Ghani, Amrit Singh

IMDb: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2019

Badla, released in 2019, is a gripping thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The film follows Naina Sethi, a successful businesswoman who finds herself accused of her lover’s murder.

Seeking help from a brilliant lawyer, Badal Gupta, she recounts the events leading to the crime. As the narrative unfolds, secrets and twists emerge, challenging the audience's perception of truth.

The film culminates in a confusing yet shocking ending that reveals hidden motives and unexpected connections, forcing viewers to reconsider everything they thought they knew about the characters and the intricacies of the plot.

Ittefaq

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, Mandira Bedi, Pavail Gulati, Himanshu Kohli

IMDb: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Mystery

Release Year: 2017

Ittefaq, released in 2017, is a suspenseful murder mystery directed by Abhay Chopra, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna. The film revolves around Vikram, a renowned novelist, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his wife and a mysterious woman.

As the investigation unfolds, Detective Dev investigates the conflicting narratives of both Vikram and the woman involved, leading to a tense cat-and-mouse game.

The movie's climax presents a confusing twist, blurring the lines between guilt and innocence, as hidden truths come to light, leaving audiences questioning the reliability of the characters and the nature of justice.

Dhamaka

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Priya Tandon, Vikas Kumar, Amruta Subhash, Anuj Gurwara

IMDb: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2021

Dhamaka, released in 2021, is a gripping thriller directed by Ram Madhvani, featuring Kartik Aaryan in a powerful role. The film follows Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who receives a shocking phone call during a live broadcast, threatening a bomb explosion in Mumbai.

As he navigates the high-pressure situation, Arjun faces moral dilemmas, sensationalism, and the pursuit of truth. The narrative escalates as the line between reporting and personal ambition blurs.

The film concludes with a confusing twist, revealing unexpected layers to Arjun's character and the events that transpired, leaving audiences to ponder the implications of media ethics and personal responsibility.

So, tell us which one is your favorite?

