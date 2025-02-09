Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Aamir Khan’s new ladylove Gauri has no connection to Bollywood; Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood release date and more

From Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads of Bollywood getting a release date to Aamir Khan’s rumored new ladylove, the past week has been buzzing with exciting updates. As a new week promises even more entertainment news from the Bollywood industry, let’s take a look back at the top highlights of the week!

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Ba***ds of Bollywood EXCLUSIVE: Aryan Khan directorial led by Bobby Deol and Lakshya to release in June 2025

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ba***ds of Bollywood led by Lakshya and Bobby Deol will premiere on Netflix in the first week of June, and will be the first big ticket release in the post IPL window.

2. EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's new ladylove's name is Gauri, has no connection to Bollywood; details inside

Aamir Khan has reportedly found love again. The 59-year-old actor has chosen to embark on a new romantic journey and is rumored to be in a relationship with a woman from Bengaluru. According to Pinkvilla, the mystery woman, named Gauri, has no ties to the Bollywood industry.

3. Salman Khan Assassination Plot Case: Two accused granted bail by Bombay HC; find out why

A shooting incident occurred outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April 2024. According to recent reports, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to two individuals accused of being involved in the alleged assassination plot linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports indicate that no substantial evidence was found against them.

Advertisement

4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer’s release postponed and shoot extended? Here’s what we know

Anticipation is high for the release of Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, according to new reports, the Karan Johar-backed film will no longer premiere on April 18, 2025, as originally planned. A recent update indicates that filming has been extended until March 2025, pushing the movie’s theatrical release to the latter half of the year.

5. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s film on C Sankaran Nair gets title? It has Kesari connection

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for many exciting releases in 2025, among which is a film based on C Sankaran Nair. It also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. It has now been learned that the historical drama has locked a title, which has a connection to Akshay’s 2019 movie Kesari. It has reportedly been named Kesari Chapter 2.

Advertisement

6. Anurag Basu finally BREAKS SILENCE on Triptii Dimri’s exit from Kartik Aaryan-led romantic movie: ‘Image was...’

Shortly after news broke that Triptii Dimri would no longer be part of the Kartik Aaryan-led romantic movie, rumors regarding her exit started circulating on social media.

It was speculated that Triptii was removed due to concerns that she had become "too exposed" for the role, which supposedly required the female lead to embody "purity in demeanor." However, director Anurag Basu dismissed these rumors, revealing in a recent interview that the "image was not an issue."

7. Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday’s Kesari 2's Holi release replaced by Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Dhadak 2? READ

Movie enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to this year, with an exciting lineup keeping audiences eagerly awaiting new releases. According to the latest reports, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's Kesari 2, initially set for a Holi 2025 release, has been postponed. Instead, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 is now slated to hit theaters during that period.

Advertisement

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!