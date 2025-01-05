Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan return to city with Aaradhya post-NY vacation; Aryan Khan parties with rumored GF Larissa Bonessi

It is the first weekend of the year 2025, and as one can anticipate, the entire week was a whirlwind of updates and happenings stirring the internet. With so many updates about the tinsel town, there are enough chances of you being unable to keep up with every nitty and gritty of the industry. Here is a complete round-up of top headlines of the week to keep you informed.

Here are the top newsmakers of the week



1. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai return to Mumbai from New Year celebration

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Ra,i accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya were spotted arriving back in Mumbai post New Year vacation. In a heartwarming moment, Abhishek was also seen shielding his wife and helping her get into the car, displaying an affectionate gesture and giving a befitting reply to rumors suggesting trouble in their paradise.

2. Alia Bhatt’s New Year vacation dump with Ranbir Kapoor and family in Thailand

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter went for a New Year vacation to Thailand. The couple was accompanied by their families and close friends including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more. The pictures from their vacation went viral on the internet soon after they were shared. Ranbir and Alia returned to Mumbai on Saturday, i.e. January 4, 2025.

3. Aryan Khan kicked off New Year with rumored GF Larissa Bonessi

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had a special New Year bash with his friends in Mumbai. The special party hosted by his luxury streetwear brand witnessed the presence of his rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonessi. In addition to this, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, her husband Suraj Nambiar, and MC Stan among others were also a part of the celebration.

4. Akshay Kumar and Veer starrer Sky Force trailer released

The trailer of Sky Force starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur has been released. The film is poised to release later this month on January 24, 2025. Celebrities including Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and more sent special a shout-out on their respective social media handles.

5. Kriti Sanon and rumored BF Kabir Bahia’s VIRAL VIDEO grooving to Kya Hua Tera Vada

A video of Kriti Sanon and her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia went viral on the internet. In the video, the duo was seen enjoying Nupur Sanon’s rumored beau Stebin Ben’s performance on Mohammad Rafi’s timeless classic, Kya Hua Tera Vada. They were also joined by former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.

6. Celebs react to Maddock Films' slate of upcoming horror comedy films

Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari, Shraddha Kapoor, and more expressed excitement about Maddock Films' slate of upcoming horror comedy films. The production house announced three sequels and made new film announcements, included in their ambitious four-year line-up.

7. Shahid Kapoor’s Deva teaser out now

The teaser of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva has also been released that features him taking another intensified titular role. Filled with heart-pumping action to electrifying dance sequences; the film promises to be a massy entertainer.

8. Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and his mother on New Year

Janhvi Kapoor kicked off the New Year with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and his mother by seeking blessings at Tirupati. A video from their devotional visit was also shared by the paps that showed the couple immersed in the conversation.

