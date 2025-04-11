Did you know Hrithik Roshan was barred by Rakesh Roshan to audition for Shekhar Kapur’s film? Krrish 4 actor reveals reason

Hrithik Roshan is currently touring overseas and meeting his fans in America. During one such event hosted in New Jersey, the actor went back in time and recalled how he took things under control and decided to make his way into the industry despite being the son of acclaimed actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. The Greek God of Bollywood revealed he was asked to return when his dad found out he went to secretly audition for Shekhar Kapur's shelved movie. Read on!

During meet and greet with his fans, Hrithik Roshan spoke about the time when he went to audition for many filmmakers without informing his father, Rakesh Roshan. At that time, Shekhar Kapur was working on a film titled Ta Ra Rum Pum Pum, which had never been made. Hrithik auditioned for it since it had an amazing script.

When his father found out about this, he called his son and inquired about his whereabouts. This is when the Fighter actor told the truth to his father, who said to him, "What? Come back now, don't do such things," quoted Hindustan Times.

But despite Rakesh Roshan wanting Hrithik to pave his niche in the industry, he launched his son with the romantic-thriller film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000. Sharing why the Krrish director did so even though he didn't want to compromise his work just to make a film for his son, the handsome hunk expressed that his dad might have felt a sense of loss that somebody else was going to take his son away and make a film for him.

But today, the War actor is proud of the fact that he didn't get a film offer from the father, Rakesh Roshan, but from the director Rakesh Roshan.

After taking over the industry as an ace actor and commendable dancer, Hrithik is soon to take over the director's chair with Krrish 4. Co-produced by YRF and Rakesh Roshan, the fourth installment in the popular superhero franchise is expected to go on the floor this year. He is also filming for War 2.

