Meet actor born to ace Bollywood stars, began as production assistant, made acting debut with Aamir Khan-backed film and is set to share screen with Salman Khan

Born to ace veteran Bollywood stars, this actor started his career by working under ad film director, Prahlad Kakkar, as a production assistant. After modeling for multiple brands, he finally got his first break in a film that was produced by Aamir Khan and led by his nephew, Imran Khan. In this article, we take a look at the life of actor Prateik Babbar.

The son of late actress Smita Patil and actor-turned-politician, Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar began as a production assistant before starting his journey in the film industry. It was in 2008 that he faced the camera for the first time and played the role of Amit Mahant in the rom-com, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film was bankrolled by Aamir Khan and features Imran Khan in his acting debut, alongside Genelia Deshmukh.

The following year, he shocked the industry with his acting prowess in the independent film, Dhobi Ghat, helmed by Kiran Rao. Subsequently, Prateik featured in Dum Maro Dum, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Rana Daggubati, and was seen in Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan with Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. He also led the 2011 film, My Friend Pinto, opposite Kalki Koechlin.

After doing supporting roles in some other films, he took up a course in method acting and returned with Umrika in 2015. For the first time, he played the antagonist in Baaghi 2, which also marked his comeback to the silver screen after acing a rough career patch. Mulk, Chhichhore, Mumbai Saga, and India Lockdown are some of his other projects.

Earlier this year, the actor played the role of Arya in the romantic-comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam. Directed by Rishabh Seth, the movie featured Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi in key roles. Currently, he is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming action-thriller, Sikandar, led by Salman Khan.

The AR Murugadoss-helmed mass entertainer also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan, and others. Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films, Sikandar will be theatrically released on March 30, 2025.

On the personal front, Prateik Babbar, who officially changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil, got married to Priya Banerjee in February 2025.