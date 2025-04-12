PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday stun at Kesari Chapter 2 event; Preity Zinta makes waves at airport

Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and the team of Kesari Chapter 2 attended a promotional event for their upcoming film. Preity Zinta and Twinkle Khanna were spotted at Mumbai airport. Take a look at the big celebrity spottings from April 11, 2025.

1. Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday attend Kesari Chapter 2 event

Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday will be seen together in their upcoming historical courtroom drama film, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Ahead of the film’s release on April 18, 2025, the celebs attended a press conference, along with the team members. At the event, they were joined by Karan Johar who is co-producing the movie.

While Akshay looked dapper in a well-tailored blue suit, Ananya channelized her inner desi devi and stunned in a red saree. KJo also arrived looking stylish in a white t-shirt which he paired with a black jacket and matching pants.

2. Preity Zinta makes waves at airport

Preity Zinta will be soon seen on the big screens in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947. While she is busy filming the movie with Sunny Deol, the actress is also flying across the country to support her IPL 2025 cricket team, Punjab Kings (PBKS). On April 11, 2025, she was spotted at Mumbai airport in a simple top and jeans for her airport style along an expensive designer bag by Italian luxury brand Gucci.

3. Babil Khan snapped out and about in the city

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan is returning to the silver screen with his film, Logout. Ahead of the release of the cyber thriller on ZEE5 on April 18, 2025, the young star has been busy promoting his movie in the city. Yet again, he was snapped at Mumbai’s Andheri neighborhood. Khan impressed the fashion police once again with his simple yet stylish look.

4. Twinkle Khanna spotted at Mumbai airport departure

While Akshay Kumar was busy promoting his upcoming movie, his wife, author, and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna was spotted headed to an unknown location from Mumbai. The former actress made heads turn with her quirky fashion style and even brought smiles to the faces of her fans by clicking pictures with them.

