The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan’s latest selfie with his team goes VIRAL on internet; fans ask about release date
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His latest selfie with his team has left fans curious about show’s release date.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will soon make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The official announcement of the upcoming show was made earlier this year in February. While the show's release is eagerly awaited, the latest selfie of the star kid with Netflix’s co-CEO has left fans wondering about its release.
A picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, posing for a delightful selfie with Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, has taken the internet by storm. They were also joined by other members of the team. The viral picture was enough to infuse excitement among fans who started wondering about the release of Aryan’s debut directorial show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
A fan shared the picture with the caption, "Aryan with the Co-CEO of Netflix |Ted Sarandos|Next work coming soon Ba***ds of Bollywood ... @_ aryan_ kill it," and a fan commented, "Show releasing when???" In addition to this, several internet users extended their wishes to the star kid in the comments section.
Take a look
Notably, the post was originally shared by Ted on his Instagram, today, on May 14. The multi-picture post comprised a series of pictures from his experience at the WAVES Summit 2025.
In a series of pictures, we can also see the head of the streaming giant being honored by Saif Ali Khan, followed by his time spent at the prestigious event. In addition to this, one of the pictures also showed him posing with several star faces, including Nitanshi Goel, Zahan Kapoor, Avinash Tiwary, Sparsh Shrivastav, Taha Shah Badussha, Shalini Pandey, Rohit Saraf, Anurag Thakur, and more.
Take a look
On the other hand, The Ba***ds of Bollywood was officially announced earlier this year in February in a special launch event. In fact, a title announcement video featuring Aryan's father and superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, was also dropped. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.
A part of the synopsis of the show reads, “Behind the glamour of Bollywood lies a world just as dramatic as the films themselves—and that is where the Netflix series, The BA***DS of Bollywood begins.”
ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar QUESTIONS Virat Kohli’s retirement decision from Test Cricket; asks cricketer to do THIS instead