What to watch this weekend: Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina’s Jigra, Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and more

The holiday season is in full swing, and Dusshera weekend is just around the corner! With exciting releases like Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bollywood is here to add some magic to your celebrations. To help you make the most of this festive time, we’ve put together a list of movies and shows debuting this week for you to enjoy with family and friends. Take a look at this fantastic lineup that will surely give you plenty of options to choose from!

1. Jigra

Release Date: October 11

October 11 Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa Director: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In the near theaters

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s highly-awaited film, Jigra will be released on October 11. The upcoming action-thriller backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, narrates a heartwarming story of a sister, Satya who goes to extreme lengths to save and protect her brother, Ankur Anand who is imprisoned and tortured in a foreign jail.

2. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Release Date: October 11

October 11 Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, and Ashwini Kalsekar

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, and Ashwini Kalsekar Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Raaj Shaandilyaa Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In the near theaters

If you’re in the mood to watch a lighthearted comedy film, then Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video looks quite promising. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer unfolds after a married couple decides to document their first night. Things go topsy-turvy for them and their family after they lose the video.

3. Sarfira

Release Date: October 11

October 11 Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas

Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas Director: Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Next one on the list is Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira which is set for its digital release this week. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is an inspiring tale set against the backdrop of India’s booming startup culture and aviation industry. It narrates the story of a man from a small village of Maharashtra who desires to fulfill his big dream of launching a low-cost airline to break cost and caste barriers.

4. Khel Khel Mein

Release Date: October 10

October 10 Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk Director: Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Another Akshay Kumar starrer film set for its digital release is the comedy film, Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy-drama revolves around the idea of surrendering your phones to your better halves in the hope that you don’t have anything to hide.

5. Raat Jawaan Hai

Release Date: October 11

October 11 Star Cast: Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat and Anjali Anand

Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat and Anjali Anand Director: Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony Liv

If you are up for binge-watching then Raat Jawaan Hai featuring Barun Sobti, Priya Bapat and Anjali Anand can be added to your watch list. Directed by Sumeet Vyas, the series promises an interesting narrative around humorous and chaotic aspects of parenting while navigating the complexities of adulthood. It will start streaming on Sony Liv on October 11, 2024.

A perfect list of movies and shows releasing this week comprises the best of both worlds. Whether you want to watch something serious, inspirational, or light-hearted, the Dusshera weekend has it all for you.

