Kirron Kher opens up on her battle with cancer; Actress reveals shooting for India’s Got Talent while undergoing treatment

Popular Bollywood actress Kirron Kher is seen on television as the judge of the dance-based reality show India’s Got Talent. The actress, who rarely opens up about her personal life recently talked about how she continued shooting for the reality show while undergoing treatment for cancer. She kept her commitment to the showmakers despite the challenges she faced.

In a conversation with News18, Kirron Kher shared that she didn’t take up any acting projects during that time. She had moved to her home town, Chandigarh. Talking about her dedication, she said, “I was only doing India’s Got Talent and had moved to Chandigarh, my hometown. I kept my commitment to the show but avoided everything else, including films. Even when I was going through major treatment, I did India’s Got Talent. I can’t give up that show…”

Here's an old video of Kirron Kher from India's Got Talent:

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in 2020. Talking about her battle with the deadly disease, she said, “Everyone fears that one day something like this might happen. But when it does, there’s no choice but to accept it. The treatment, with all its side effects, was harder than the illness itself. The first six to eight months were very tough, but you leave it in the hands of the Lord. I’ve always believed, even when fighting elections, that ‘This is not my fight; the Lord fights for me.’”

Advertisement

She also added that cancer treatment often goes on for years. The treatment continues at regular intervals.

The actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Aasra Pyar Da back in 1983. Ever since she has been a powerhouse of talent. She worked in many popular Hindi films such as Pestonjee, Sardari Begum, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Hum Tum, Veer–Zaara, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Om Shanti Om. She has been hosting India's Got Talent since 2009.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan shares THIS advice Shashi Kapoor gave him to avoid social awkwardness