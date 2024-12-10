New mom Shraddha Arya beams with joy as she shares FIRST PIC of herself with newborn baby
New mom Shraddha Arya dropped the first picture of her newborn baby on social media. Check it out below.
Actress Shraddha Arya, who recently embraced motherhood, has shared the first picture of herself with her newborn baby. The new mom took to Instagram to post a heartwarming moment, beaming with joy as she held her little one in her arms. The picture delighted her fans and netizens.
In the picture shared on her Instagram story, Shraddha Arya can be seen lovingly cradling her baby, though she chose not to reveal the baby’s face. Dressed in a cozy outfit, the actress looked radiant, her happiness evident as she shared this special moment with her followers. The actress who gave birth to twins recently uploaded a picture with one of her babies.
Check out Shraddha Arya's post below:
Shraddha Arya, best known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, welcomed twin babies on November 29, and fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about her new journey as a mother. The adorable photo has already sparked excitement, with fans flooding social media with congratulatory messages and blessings for the actress and her newborn.
For the unversed, on December 2, Shraddha Arya posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her hospital room decorated with pink and blue balloons. The pink balloons displayed the words “It’s a girl,” while the blue ones read “It’s a boy,” confirming the exciting news of the twin blessings. The clip also mentions the date- 29.11.24. In the caption, Shraddha expressed her overwhelming happiness, writing, “Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full! #TwinBlessings #ABoyandAGirl #BestOfBothTheWorlds.”
Talking about the new mom's personal life, Shraddha married Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their close ones. After much speculation and rumors, the couple announced the pregnancy in September this year. Known for her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, she has treated her fans with glimpses of her pregnancy journey.
ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gives birth to twins– a boy and a girl; ‘Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete’