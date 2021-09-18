Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Bhoot Police 2 in the works; Mallika Sherawat on losing out on Welcome Back

Ajay Devgn planning a Rs 400 crore directorial

Pinkvilla has learnt that after MayDay, Ajay is planning another directorial. The estimated budget of this film will be upwards of Rs 400 crore. The actor has been toying with the subject for a long time now, and has shared his vision and basic plot with multiple writers, who are presently developing the screenplay.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-ajay-devgn-s-mega-dreams-planning-rs-400-crore-directorial-2024-892316?134

Sivakarthikeyan’s next titled Singa Padhai

Sivakarthikeyan will start shooting for Atlee’s assistant director Ashok's film from next month. It has been titled Singa Padhai, and will feature the actor in a double role.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/south/exclusive-sivakarthikeyan-s-next-atlee-s-ad-ashok-titled-singa-padhai-double-role-actor-894314

Bhoot Police 2 in the works

We have heard that Bhoot Police producer Ramesh Taurani and director Pavan Kripalani are planning to spin the horror-comedy into a franchise with and leading the cast. Taurani had confirmed the news to Pinkvilla. “Yes, we are definitely planning a sequel to Bhoot Police. The audience is enjoying the first part and I am looking forward to take it forward with the team,” the filmmaker had said.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-saif-ali-khan-arjun-kapoor-return-ghost-hunters-bhoot-police-2-ramesh-taurani-confirms-895559

Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up for his music album

SLB will soon launch his maiden independent music album, Sukoon. The filmmaker has spent over a year to create the album, and it will see a collaboration of some of the best musicians and notable singers from the business.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/music/exclusive-sanjay-leela-bhansali-gears-sukoon-spends-year-curate-his-special-music-album-895900

Ankita Lokhande on ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ trend

In a conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Ankita Lokhande opened up about ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ trending on Twitter. “For Pavitra Rishta also people bashed ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta’, but there I definitely feel that whoever is doing this are Sushant’s genuine fans. I sympathise with these people because they have been fighting for Sushant so strongly. So I don’t feel bad when they say that my (show) should flop, because that is their thought process and their love for Sushant,” Ankita had said.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/exclusive-ankita-lokhande-didn-t-feel-bad-about-boycott-pavitra-rishta-2-trend-it-s-their-love-sushant-891710

Nani on Hindi version of Jersey

Actor Nani told Pinkvilla that Shahid Kapoor starrer Hindi version of Jersey looks promising. He also added that director Gowtam Tinnanuri too was happy with the output of the Hindi remake. Further talking about Shahid, Nani stated, “He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.”

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-nani-says-shahid-kapoor-s-hindi-version-jersey-looks-promising-i-think-he-will-do-it-better

Mallika Sherawat on losing out on Welcome Back

Mallika wasn’t a part of Welcome Back. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when the actress was asked about a possibility of another sequel in the franchise, she had said, “Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun? (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now?),” the actress had revealed.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-mallika-sherawat-losing-out-welcome-back-when-they-make-sequel-they-cast-their-girlfriend

V Ravichandran to remake Anniyan too

Amid a tussle with makers of Anniyan’s Hindi version including director Shankar, producer of the Tamil film, V Ravichandran revealed that he will be remaking Anniyan too in Hindi and English respectively. He will be making the official announcement before the end of the year.

Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-amid-tussle-makers-anniyan-s-hindi-version-v-ravichandran-says-he-ll-remake-film-too-895878