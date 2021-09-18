Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Bhoot Police 2 in the works; Mallika Sherawat on losing out on Welcome Back
Ajay Devgn planning a Rs 400 crore directorial
Pinkvilla has learnt that after MayDay, Ajay is planning another directorial. The estimated budget of this film will be upwards of Rs 400 crore. The actor has been toying with the subject for a long time now, and has shared his vision and basic plot with multiple writers, who are presently developing the screenplay.
Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-ajay-devgn-s-mega-dreams-planning-rs-400-crore-directorial-2024-892316?134
Sivakarthikeyan’s next titled Singa Padhai
Sivakarthikeyan will start shooting for Atlee’s assistant director Ashok's film from next month. It has been titled Singa Padhai, and will feature the actor in a double role.
Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/south/exclusive-sivakarthikeyan-s-next-atlee-s-ad-ashok-titled-singa-padhai-double-role-actor-894314
Bhoot Police 2 in the works
We have heard that Bhoot Police producer Ramesh Taurani and director Pavan Kripalani are planning to spin the horror-comedy into a franchise with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor leading the cast. Taurani had confirmed the news to Pinkvilla. “Yes, we are definitely planning a sequel to Bhoot Police. The audience is enjoying the first part and I am looking forward to take it forward with the team,” the filmmaker had said.
Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-saif-ali-khan-arjun-kapoor-return-ghost-hunters-bhoot-police-2-ramesh-taurani-confirms-895559
Sanjay Leela Bhansali gears up for his music album
SLB will soon launch his maiden independent music album, Sukoon. The filmmaker has spent over a year to create the album, and it will see a collaboration of some of the best musicians and notable singers from the business.
Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/music/exclusive-sanjay-leela-bhansali-gears-sukoon-spends-year-curate-his-special-music-album-895900
Ankita Lokhande on ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ trend
In a conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Ankita Lokhande opened up about ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ trending on Twitter. “For Pavitra Rishta also people bashed ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta’, but there I definitely feel that whoever is doing this are Sushant’s genuine fans. I sympathise with these people because they have been fighting for Sushant so strongly. So I don’t feel bad when they say that my (show) should flop, because that is their thought process and their love for Sushant,” Ankita had said.
Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/exclusive-ankita-lokhande-didn-t-feel-bad-about-boycott-pavitra-rishta-2-trend-it-s-their-love-sushant-891710
Nani on Hindi version of Jersey
Actor Nani told Pinkvilla that Shahid Kapoor starrer Hindi version of Jersey looks promising. He also added that director Gowtam Tinnanuri too was happy with the output of the Hindi remake. Further talking about Shahid, Nani stated, “He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.”
Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-nani-says-shahid-kapoor-s-hindi-version-jersey-looks-promising-i-think-he-will-do-it-better
Mallika Sherawat on losing out on Welcome Back
Mallika wasn’t a part of Welcome Back. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when the actress was asked about a possibility of another sequel in the franchise, she had said, “Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun? (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now?),” the actress had revealed.
Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-mallika-sherawat-losing-out-welcome-back-when-they-make-sequel-they-cast-their-girlfriend
V Ravichandran to remake Anniyan too
Amid a tussle with makers of Anniyan’s Hindi version including director Shankar, producer of the Tamil film, V Ravichandran revealed that he will be remaking Anniyan too in Hindi and English respectively. He will be making the official announcement before the end of the year.
Also Read | https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-amid-tussle-makers-anniyan-s-hindi-version-v-ravichandran-says-he-ll-remake-film-too-895878