Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Relationship 'Crisis' Over Different Life Goals, Reveals Royal Author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing a crisis in their relationship, according to royal author Tom Bower. The claims come ahead of the release of Bower’s new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He previously wrote Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, which was released in 2022.

Bower said the couple’s different goals are causing tension. “They have a crisis,” he claimed. “Meghan wants to be a billionaire celebrity and Harry doesn’t understand that world, other than [understanding that] Meghan wants to be famous.”

The Duke and Duchess stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Since then, their lives have taken different directions. Prince Harry recently stepped down as patron of the charity Sentebale, which he co-founded in 2006 as reported by Mirror. He has also been involved in a legal case against the UK Home Office, seeking taxpayer-funded security during his visits to the UK.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has been focusing on her business and media projects. She recently launched her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, and her new lifestyle brand As Ever.

According to Tom Bower, the couple’s reported issues stem from their differing views and life experiences. He suggested that Harry has never had to worry about money, transportation, or employment, which makes it difficult for him to fully understand Meghan’s ambitions.

Bower said Meghan comes from a background where she had to work hard, face repeated struggles, and often felt humiliated, which drives her desire for financial security and social status. He also claimed that Meghan has not yet achieved the level of status or influence she hopes for.

Meanwhile, Harry is said to be focused on reconciliation with the Royal Family, something Bower believes is unrealistic due to what he describes as deep-rooted anger from Prince William and Princess Kate.

Prince Harry has publicly supported Meghan’s recent business efforts. Her new brand As Ever sold out just 10 minutes after launch earlier this month. “I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,” Harry told PEOPLE.

Harry also made a brief appearance in the final episode of With Love, Meghan, joining Meghan during a brunch event celebrating her brand’s launch.

