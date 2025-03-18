POLL RESULT: Fans have decided which Abhishek Bachchan film on OTT is their favorite and the winner is THIS classic

Abhishek Bachchan’s impressive filmography boasts of several hit films, some of which have finally made their way to OTT platforms. In a recently conducted poll, Pinkvilla asked fans to vote for their favorite movies of Junior Bachchan that continue to entertain them, even today. Well, the winner is Mani Ratnam’s classic hit, Guru.

In the poll conducted on March 13, 2025, fans were given five options and asked to vote for their favorite Abhishek Bachchan movie on OTT. The options were I Want To Talk, Ghoomer, Guru, Happy New Year, and Dhoom 3. Among them, nearly 65% of people voted for Guru, making it the winner of this interactive poll.

To refresh your memory, it’s a cult classic hit that was released in 2007. Directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam, the drama film stars Abhishek along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, and Vidya Balan.

Taking the second spot is the 2023 sports drama film, Ghoomer. Nearly 17% of voters touted the movie as their favorite film to watch on OTT. Written and directed by R. Balki, the award-winning entertainer featured Junior Bachchan as a dedicated coach who trains an ace batter to bowl after she loses her right hand in an accident. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi.

For the third spot in this poll, there is a tie between I Want To Talk and Dhoom 3. More than 8% of people voted for both these films. I Want to Talk was released last year and received positive reviews from critics. The Shoojit Sircar drama film is based on the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor. In the movie, Abhishek plays the lead role of a single father who tries to navigate his relationship with his daughter.

Written by Ritesh Shah, it is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works and stars Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever and more. As for Dhoom 3, it is an evergreen heist action thriller film that also stars Aamir Khan, Uday Chopra, Jackie Shroff , and Katrina Kaif.

