Samantha opens up about Myositis, Jr NTR, Dulquer Salmaan, Janhvi Kapoor wish the actress a speedy recovery

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after talents in the Indian film industry, right now. The talented actress earned global recognition with her debut OTT project The Family Man 2. Her stellar performance as Raji in the Amazon Prime series put her right in the top league. Samantha has a massive line-up of highly promising projects in both Telugu and Bollywood. Meanwhile, the actress opened up about battling Myositis, with a recent post on her official social media handles.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently made a comeback to social media platforms after a short gap, took to her official handles today and opened up about her condition. "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon," reads her tweet.

The Yashoda actress's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Jr NTR, Dulquer Salmaan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and others took to her post and wished her a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Sam. Sending you all the strength," wrote Jr NTR, who has shared the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in some popular films, including Brindavanam and Jantha Garage.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is reportedly set to team up with Samantha for the upcoming Malayalam action thriller King Of Kotha, wrote: "More power to you Sam! LIke you said, This too shall pass."

Popular Bollywood actresses including Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Sanya Malhotra reacted to The Family Man 2 actress's post with red heart emojis.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has shared the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in many blockbuster films, commented: "Speedy recoveries Sam… You’re going to bounce back much stronger!"

Akkineni Akhil, the popular actor, and Samantha's ex-brother-in-law wrote: "All the love and strength to you dear Sam."

"Sending you a big hug… this too shall pass," wrote Hansika Motwani.

"Love and light to you, you are amazing always," wrote Samantha's Manam co-star Shriya Saran.

Samantha's work front

The celebrated actress has an exciting line-up of films including the survival thriller Yashoda and the mythological drama Shaakuntalam, in Telugu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Vicky Kaushal starring fantasy film, The Immortal Ashwatthma. She is also roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming spy thriller series Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan.

