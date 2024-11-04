7 Hairstyles for greasy hair inspired by celebs like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt that will make you look fresh and fabulous

Greasy hair? Not a problem. Everybody experiences those days when the dry shampoo is not effective enough and shampooing one’s hair is too much of a hassle. But wait! greasy hair days do not mean sloppy vibes! Here are seven cheeky, stylish ways to turn greasy tresses into the ultimate statement look with these 7 hairstyles for greasy hair inspired by Bollywood celebs. Let’s take a closer look.

7 hairstyles for greasy hair

A neat braid hairstyle

A slick braid like Kiara Advani’s is the perfect hairstyle for oily hair as it turns excess oil into an ultra-chic look. All you have to do is comb your hair backwards and pull it together to form a low ponytail at the back of your head. Then braid it all the way to the end and secure it with a band. This sleek no flyaway braid looks classy and sleek and the natural shine from your roots add a smooth and polished effect which is ideal for any occasion that needs a little extra style with minimal effort.

A sleek top bun

If you are looking for a quick and easy to do hairstyle for greasy hair days, a top bun like Deepika Padukone’s is the best. First, push your hair back and collect it at the base. Twist it to form a bun and pin it down or use a rubber band. This will also help to control any flyaways of the bun that stick out giving your bun a glossy, sophisticated finish perfect for everything from work to a night out.

High ponytail hairstyle

When hair looks greasy, the last resort is a high ponytail like Janhvi Kapoor, as it gives an illusion of fresher and lifted look. Brush your hair up towards the crown of your head smoothing out any bumps and tuck it tight with a hair tie. The natural oils add shine and keep flyaways at bay, creating a sleek and neat finish. It’s a simple and stylish way to make greasy hair work in your favor. Add a touch of hairspray or gel which can lock everything in place for a chic, clean finish ideal for any occasion.

Half bun

Half buns like Alia Bhatt’s are playful, low-maintenance, and great for oil-prone roots! Just pull all your top hair to a small crown bun with an elastic tie or a couple of bobby pins and leave all the other strands loose, flowing over the shoulders and down, making it seem like the style is half-casual and half-chic. It is a speedy repair that masks the greasy roots while maintaining an undone air of fashion! It’s one of the easiest greasy hairstyle ideas.

Hairband hairstyle

Hair Bands like Sara Ali Khan’s can work wonders when it comes to unwashed hair and instantly dress up the look while concealing greasy straggly hair. Just place a chunky or embellished hairband towards the forehead and conceal the shine, leaving the rest of the hair down or tying it in a low bun or ponytail to give a neat finish. It’s a quick, cute solution that keeps things neat while adding a pop of personality!

Damp hair waves

Damp waves like Kriti Sanon’s are a brilliant hairstyle for greasy hair that gives some texture and volume. Take some water or a light leave-in conditioner and spray it onto your hair. Section your hair and scrunch your hands to create some waves. You may also twist separate sections and allow them to air dry naturally or braid your strands for more defined waves. The extra texture draws attention away from greasiness and makes the hair look relaxed and sun-soaked which is ideal for a casual and messy style.

Slick back hair

Wearing the hair slicked back like Kareena Kapoor is an elegant and polished style that can be easily done on greasy hair making the hair look shiny. To create your desired look, take some gel and/or pomade in both hands, then spread it evenly in wet/dry hair combing it back. You may either knot this at the nape or spray gel on the hair to keep it sleek. This hairstyle covers the greasy roots and makes one look smartly dressed for all occasions!

With these 7 greasy hair hairstyles, say goodbye to the bad greasy hair days. Just because your hair is oily doesn’t mean it can’t look like a work of art. Now go and slay that shine, you hair artist!

