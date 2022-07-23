Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 LIVE: Amazing deals on smartphones for every budget

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is live with exciting deals and offers on the top-selling smartphones that are unmissable. Don’t miss this opportunity to steal the jaw-dropping deals, slashed prices, and massive price cuts on the smartphone of your dreams. With the exciting features and specifications, these smartphones with not only prevent you from breaking your bank but also be your companion for years to come.

Amazon Prime Day Sale on budget-friendly smartphones

Smartphones are the need of the hour. And if you are a rough user, then you must check out these budget-friendly smartphones. Starting from Rs. 6,499 to 18,999 you can pick your personal favourite in one go. The impressive features of the smartphones like powerful battery life, great camera quality, expandable internal storage, processor, HD display, and so much more awaits to call you its owner. Cut down on your bills and treat yourself with the best smartphone of the season. Don't forget to thank Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 for making your “ADD TO CART” experience satisfactory and joyful.

Here is the list of budget-friendly smartphones that you shouldn’t miss buying from the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Scroll down and check it out.

1. Redmi 10 Power

Price: Rs.18,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 14,999

Buy Now

2. Redmi 10 Prime

Price: Rs. 16,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 13,499

Buy Now

3. Tecno POVA 5G

Price: Rs. 28,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 18,199

Buy Now

4. Samsung Galaxy A13 Blue

Price: Rs. 18,490

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 13,999

Buy Now

5. Lava Agni 5G

Price: Rs. 23,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 15,999

Buy Now

6. OPPO A74 5G

Price: Rs. 20,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs.14,990

Buy Now

7. Tecno Spark 8 Pro

Price: Rs. 13,499

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 9,699

Buy Now

8. Tecno Spark 8C

Price: Rs. 10,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 8,799

Buy Now

9. Vivo Y15C

Price: Rs. 14,490

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 9,499

Buy Now

10. Lava X2

Price: Rs. 7,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 6,499

Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day Sale on Mid-range smartphones

Climbing up the budget ladder a little bit? Take a halt here! Here is the list of the mid-range smartphones that go the extra mile to offer you upgraded and latest features. Whatever may be your budget, we are here to resolve your budget issues in the best way possible. Take a step ahead and peep into Amazon’s house of brands to steal the best smartphone to survive in the contemporary era. You might be quick and smart but believe us, these smartphones are quicker and smarter than you. The smartphones curated below belong to the price range of Rs. 15,999 to 25,999. Ask for something and these smartphones will serve everything on your plate.

Here is the list of mid-range smartphones that you shouldn’t miss buying from the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Scroll down and check it out.

1. Redmi Note 11S

Price: Rs. 19,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 16,499

Buy Now

2. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Price: Rs. 25,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 20,999

Buy Now

3. iQOO Vivo Z5 5G

Price: Rs. 29,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 18,990

Buy Now

4. Redmi Note 10 Pro

Price: Rs. 19,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 15,999

Buy Now

5. iQOO Vivo Z3 5G

Price: Rs. 24,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 20,999

Buy Now

6. OPPO F21 Pro

Price: Rs. 27,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 22,999

Buy Now

7. Samsung Galaxy A23

Price: Rs. 23,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 18,499

Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day Sale on Premium smartphones

Powerful camera, impressive storage capabilities, and great performance make premium smartphones a must-have. Wish to own one? Head to your Amazon cart RIGHT NOW. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will aid in bringing home a premium smartphone with great discounts. You are closer to the day when you will be finally flaunting your premium smartphone. Here you will find smartphones belonging in the price range of Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 1,09,999.

Here is the list of premium smartphones that you shouldn’t miss buying from the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Scroll down and check it out.

1. Mi 11X 5G

Price: Rs. 33,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 27,999

Buy Now

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Price: Rs. 1,31,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 1,09,999

Buy Now

3. iQOO 9 5G

Price: Rs. 49,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 39,990

Buy Now

4. Mi 11X Pro 5G

Price: Rs. 47,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 34,999

Buy Now

5. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Price: Rs. 64,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 49,999

Buy Now

6. iQOO 9 Pro 5G

Price: Rs. 74,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 59,990

Buy Now

7. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Price: Rs. 47,490

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 44,999

Buy Now

8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Price: Rs. 33,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 25,699

Buy Now

9. Samsung Galaxy A53

Price: Rs. 38,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 31,499

Buy Now

10. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 1,12,900

Buy Now

So which smartphone are you stealing from Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022? These amazing deals are worth the hype and you should not miss taking huge advantage of the deals, discounts, and special offers brought to you by Amazon Prime Day. This one-time opportunity is a boon for you if you were looking for an upgrade in your daily life. And Amazon Prime deals are surely not disappointing you this time.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 LIVE: 6 Newly launched smartphones to pick from Prime Day sale