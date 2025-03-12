POLL: Which of these Holi songs released after 2010 got you grooving? Balam Pichkari to Bam Bam Bhole

In just a couple of days, we will be celebrating the festival of colors with our loved ones. Markets are already decked up and people have started listening to popular Holi tracks to set the mood for the upcoming long vacation. To gauge the mood, we created this poll so fans can vote for their favorite Holi songs released after 2010. Check them out and VOTE NOW!

1. Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The 2013 movie, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, gave us a popular Holi song which continues to top the list even after years of its release. Balam Pichkari is picturized on Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur who let loose during the festival of colors. It is sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Vishal Dadlani and composed by Pritam Chakraborty with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The hook step is choreographed by Remo D’souza.

2. Bam Bam Bhole from Sikandar

On March 11, 2025, the makers of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Sikandar, dropped the second track from the film. Bam Bam Bhole is a Holi anthem which has already got the audience grooving. The 3:38 second song is sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, Antara Mitra with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan.

3. Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badri Ki Dulhania is the title track from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The two lead actors have a blast as they enjoy Holi in the track. Sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka, the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

4. Jai Jai Shivshankar from War

In the 2019 action film War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal sang the energetic song, Jai Jai Shivshankar. This is sure to be one of the songs in the Holi playlist.

5. Go Pagal from Jolly LLB 2

Don’t miss Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi having a blast in the song Go Pagal, from the movie, Jolly LLB 2. Sung by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur, the track is co-composed by Nilesh Patel and Manj Musik.

